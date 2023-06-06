Lionel Messi docuseries in the works at Apple TV+

1/5

June 6 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is developing a docuseries about Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi. The streaming service announced a four-part documentary from Smuggler Entertainment in a press release Tuesday. Advertisement

The new series was filmed in Paris, Qatar and Argentina, and explores Messi's five FIFA World Cup appearances, culminating with his World Cup Qatar win in 2022.

"In his own words, Messi tells the definitive story of his incredible career with the Argentina national football team, providing an intimate and unprecedented look at his quest for a legacy-defining World Cup victory," an official description reads.

Messi and the Argentina national soccer team beat France to win World Cup Qatar in December 2022. Messi had previously announced that World Cup Qatar would be his final World Cup appearance.

Prior to the tournament, Messi told the documentary filmmakers, "It would be the ultimate experience to win a World Cup and to be able to close out my career in that way. I've daydreamed about it after many years of fighting for it. I made a million possibilities of what could happen ... the first match, the round of 16, the quarterfinals, the semifinal and the final. I'm also going to live it as something special, because it's the last one. To finish my last year winning a World Cup would be the dream ending."

The docuseries also features personal interviews with Messi, alongside conversations with teammates, coaches, competitors, devout fans and commentators.

Tim Pastore (Free Solo, Jane) executive produces with Patrick Milling Smith, Brian Carmody, Matt Renner, Jon Henion and Juan Camilo Cruz.