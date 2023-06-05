Advertisement
June 5, 2023 / 2:11 PM

'Glamorous' trailer: Kim Cattrall plays makeup mogul in Netflix series

By Annie Martin
Kim Cattrall stars in the new drama-comedy series "Glamorous." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Kim Cattrall stars in the new drama-comedy series "Glamorous." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

June 5 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new show Glamorous.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the drama-comedy series Monday featuring Miss Benny and Kim Cattrall.

Glamorous follows Marco (Miss Benny), an aspiring influencer and gender non-conforming queer man "whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison (Cattrall)."

"It's Marco's first chance to figure out what he wants out of life, who he actually is, and what it really means for him to be queer," an official synopsis reads.

The cast also includes Zane Phillips, Jade Payton, Michael Hsu Rosen, Ayesha Harris and Graham Parkhurst.

Glamorous is created by Jordon Nardino, who also executive produces the show with Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios for Netflix.

Miss Benny is a singer, actor and YouTube star whose previous TV credits include Fuller House, Love, Victor and American Horror Stories.

Cattrall is best known for playing Samantha Jones in the Sex and the City franchise. She will reprise the role for a cameo in Season 2 of the Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That, according to People.

