June 4, 2023 / 12:32 PM

Kristen Welker to replace Chuck Todd on 'Meet the Press'

By Karen Butler
1/2
Kristen Welker is taking over as host of "Meet the Press." Pool Photo by Jim Bourg/UPI
Kristen Welker is taking over as host of "Meet the Press." Pool Photo by Jim Bourg/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- Kristen Welker, NBC News' co-chief White House correspondent, is taking over the Sunday political analysis program Meet the Press from outgoing host Chuck Todd.

Todd announced on this weekend's broadcast that he will be stepping down as anchor of the show in September after nine years. He will take on the new role of chief political analyst for the network.

"It's been an amazing nearly decade-long run. I am really proud of what this team and I have built over the last decade," Todd said.

"I've loved so much of this job, helping to explain America to Washington and explain Washington to America," he added. "When I took over Meet the Press, it was a Sunday show that had a lot of people questioning whether it still could have a place in the modern media space. Well, I think we've answered that question and then some."

NBC said Welker will be the second woman after Martha Rountree, and the first Black journalist, to moderate the show.

Welker tweeted Sunday morning: "@chucktodd has been a mentor and friend since my first day at @NBCNews. I've learned so much from sitting with him at the anchor desk and simply experiencing his passion for politics. I'm humbled and grateful to take the baton and continue to build on the legacy of @MeetThePress."

Meet the Press is the longest-running show on American television. It marked its 75th anniversary in 2022.

"So proud and happy for my two dear friends and colleagues, @chucktodd and @kwelkernbc They are the best of the best! As Tim would say, 'go get 'em!'" Savannah Guthrie tweeted, quoting the late Meet the Press host Tim Russert, who presided over the show 1991 to 2008.

Guthrie is the co-host of NBC's Today show.

