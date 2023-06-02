Trending
Advertisement
TV
June 2, 2023 / 2:34 PM

'This Fool' releases Season 2 pics, release date

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
A scene from Season 2 of "This Fool," featuring, left to right, Minister Payne (Michael Imperioli), Julio (Chris Estrada) and Chef Percy Williams (Jamar Malachi Neighbors). Photo by Gilles Mingasson/Hulu
A scene from Season 2 of "This Fool," featuring, left to right, Minister Payne (Michael Imperioli), Julio (Chris Estrada) and Chef Percy Williams (Jamar Malachi Neighbors). Photo by Gilles Mingasson/Hulu

June 2 (UPI) -- The second season premiere of This Fool is near, and Friday, the Hulu series released some new pics and announced the release date.

Comedian Chris Estrada stars as a guy who still lives at home at 30 years old and is having trouble with the kinds of adulting decisions most people have to make at that age. It's based on Estrada's own life.

Advertisement

Season 2 of This Fool finds Estrada's character, Julio Lopez, reeling from the loss of his job at Hugs Not Thugs, a gang prevention organization. He's forced to move in with his cousin, Luis, played by Frankie Quinones, also a former employee of Hugs.

But in the pics, their former boss Minister Payne (Michael Imperioli) is prominently featured, holding a rifle in one of the pictures and walking down the street with Julio in another. So it appears that the former Sopranos star will be a major part of the 10-episode second season.

Advertisement

Estrada says that after starting his comedy career late in life, he still relates to his alter ego, even though his circumstances have changed.

"I probably think Julio would have been who I could have been if I didn't start stand-up comedy," Estrada told The Cut last year. "I think Julio is maybe an old version of myself of having an existential dread and possibly being codependent. I remember at one point in my life finding myself helping others, but it wasn't for altruistic reasons. It was usually to avoid my own problems."

The second season of This Fool will be released on July 28.

Read More

HBO renews Bridget Everett's 'Somebody Somewhere' for Season 3 TV review: 'Crowded Room' undermines adaptation with gimmick What to watch: 10 TV shows premiering in June

Latest Headlines

HBO renews Bridget Everett's 'Somebody Somewhere' for Season 3
TV // 3 hours ago
HBO renews Bridget Everett's 'Somebody Somewhere' for Season 3
June 2 (UPI) -- HBO announces a renewal for their comedy show "Somebody Somewhere" starring Bridget Everett.
'With Love' tackles middle-aged, LGBTQ sexuality in Season 2
TV // 9 hours ago
'With Love' tackles middle-aged, LGBTQ sexuality in Season 2
LOS ANGELES, Jun 2 (UPI) -- Cast members Constance Marie, Benito Martinez, Isis King and others discuss their characters' developing love lives in Season 2 of "With Love," premiering Friday on Prime Video.
TV review: 'Crowded Room' undermines adaptation with gimmick
TV // 11 hours ago
TV review: 'Crowded Room' undermines adaptation with gimmick
LOS ANGELES, June 2 (UPI) -- "The Crowded Room," premiering Friday on Apple TV+, treats the premise of the source material like a gimmick, and that undermines the premise.
'And Just Like That' trailer shows Carrie reuniting with Aidan
TV // 1 day ago
'And Just Like That' trailer shows Carrie reuniting with Aidan
June 1 (UPI) -- A. new trailer for "And Just Like That" shows the women adjusting to changes in their lives, including new and old loves.
Matilda De Angelis takes action in 'Citadel: Diana' teaser
TV // 1 day ago
Matilda De Angelis takes action in 'Citadel: Diana' teaser
June 1 (UPI) -- "Citadel" expands beyond its initial show on Prime Video with a new iteration coming in 2024 starring Matilda De Angelis.
What to watch: 10 TV shows premiering in June
TV // 1 day ago
What to watch: 10 TV shows premiering in June
June 1 (UPI) -- June marks the official start of summer -- and summer movie and TV series premieres. Here are 10 highly anticipated shows coming out this month.
Daniel Radcliffe's 'Miracle Workers' to return to TBS July 10
TV // 1 day ago
Daniel Radcliffe's 'Miracle Workers' to return to TBS July 10
June 1 (UPI) -- TBS has announced its Daniel Radcliffe-Steve Buscemi anthology comedy series "Miracle Workers: End Times" is set to premiere on July 10.
Kim Cattrall returning as Samantha in 'And Just Like That'
TV // 1 day ago
Kim Cattrall returning as Samantha in 'And Just Like That'
June 1 (UPI) -- Kim Cattrall will reprise her iconic "Sex and the City" role of Samantha in Season 2 of its sequel series "And Just Like That."
Timothy Olyphant returns as Raylan Givens in 'Justified: City Primeval' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Timothy Olyphant returns as Raylan Givens in 'Justified: City Primeval' trailer
May 31 (UPI) -- FX released the first full-length trailer for "Justified: City Primeval" starring Timothy Olyphant as U.S. Marshall Raylan Givens on Wednesday.
'iCarly' S3: Laci Mosley says Harper lives for drama
TV // 2 days ago
'iCarly' S3: Laci Mosley says Harper lives for drama
NEW YORK, May 31 (UPI) -- Laci Mosley says Harper, the former socialite-turned-barista she plays on "iCarly," will confront her past in Season 3 of the sitcom.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Wild 'N Out' alum Jacky Oh dead at 32
'Wild 'N Out' alum Jacky Oh dead at 32
TV review: 'Crowded Room' undermines adaptation with gimmick
TV review: 'Crowded Room' undermines adaptation with gimmick
What to watch: 10 TV shows premiering in June
What to watch: 10 TV shows premiering in June
Movie review: 'Shooting Stars' muddles LeBron James' story
Movie review: 'Shooting Stars' muddles LeBron James' story
'Oppenheimer' featurette: Christopher Nolan says IMAX 'fully immerses' viewers in the story
'Oppenheimer' featurette: Christopher Nolan says IMAX 'fully immerses' viewers in the story
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement