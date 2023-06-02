HBO renews Bridget Everett's 'Somebody Somewhere' for Season 3

1/5

Bridget Everett attends the 38th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Los Angeles on March 4, 2023. She is the star of the Max show "Somebody Somewhere," which was renewed this week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Somebody Somewhere has somewhere to go. It's returning to HBO, now Max, for a third season. The cable network announced that the critically acclaimed show, starring Bridget Everett, has been renewed. "We're thrilled to announce the third season of the honest and impactful Somebody Somewhere," said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO and Max comedy programming on Thursday. "Nothing makes us smile quite like this show, which never fails to remind us that life is made up of the small moments, that family can be chosen, and that dreams don't have deadlines." Advertisement

On Somebody Somewhere Everett plays Sam, a Kansas native and singer in her 40s, who is searching for happiness and purpose after the death of her sister.

Everett, who was not trained as an actor, but has an enduring following on the alt-cabaret circuit, says she's not the typical TV show star.

"You see a lot more women my age on TV now, but No. 1 on the call sheet is not always a plus-size fading flower," she told The Cut earlier this year.

Everett raved about the third-season pickup on social media. "Holy [Expletive]!" she said on Twitter when announcing the show's renewal. "@HBO just picked us up for season 3!"

Somebody Somewhere is loosely based on Everett's own life, but she wants to make sure the "loosely" is emphasized.

"When we put out the initial sizzle sentence, or whatever you call it -- logline -- that this is based on my life, I think that's true and it's not true," she told The Daily Beast.

"I feel like it's based on the themes in my life, but it's not based on my life. There are certainly what I like to call little Easter bunnies all through the show, about my family. But I've tried to make it clear to them that it's not a reflection of them."

Jeff Hiller, Mary Catherine Garrison, Murray Hill and Tim Bagley also star in the series.

Time to whip up a celebratory teeny 'tini with the bestie.#SomebodySomewhere has been renewed for a third season. pic.twitter.com/6aG0twer0p— HBO (@HBO) June 1, 2023