June 1, 2023 / 12:17 PM

Matilda De Angelis takes action in 'Citadel: Diana' teaser

By Tonya Pendleton
Italian actress Matilda De Angelis as Diana in "Citadel: Diana" the latest in Prime Video's "Citadel" global spinoffs. It will be released on the streamer in 2024. Photo courtesy of Prime Video.
Italian actress Matilda De Angelis as Diana in "Citadel: Diana" the latest in Prime Video's "Citadel" global spinoffs. It will be released on the streamer in 2024. Photo courtesy of Prime Video.

June 1 (UPI) -- Season 1 of the splashy big-budget Prime Video spy thriller, Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra, just concluded.

In the series, Chopra Jonas and Madden play married spies, who return to the organization after their memories are wiped to save the world from the global machinations of the shadowy organization Manticore.

A new series in the world of Citadel is on its way in 2024.

Citadel: Diana was first introduced through an image, which now has some visuals to support it. In a teaser trailer, which ran at the end credits of Citadel's final episode, actress Matilda De Angelis is wielding a firearm as she deals with unknown threats. The series takes place in Italy.

Prime Video says Citadel is the first of several spinoffs that will be filmed all over the world. Citadel: Diana was filmed produced and created completely in Italy. Starring along with De Angelis will be Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Giordana Faggiano, Daniele Paoloni, Bernhard Schütz, and Filippo Nigro. The next Citadel spinoff series after that is to be set in India, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

De Angelis, 27, is an Italian actress and singer whose first major role was in the 2020 HBO miniseries The Undoing, which starred Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman as a couple whose lives are upended when Grant is accused of murder.

In Citadel: Diana, the actress appears to be an assassin and/or spy, who can ride a motorcycle, take out unfriendlies with a gun or her bare hands, alongside shots of scenic areas of Italy.

Citadel: Diana is due on Prime Video in 2024. Madden and Chopra Jonas are returning for Season 2 of Citadel, which goes into production later this year. Joe Russo will direct.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden walk the red carpet at 'Citadel' premiere in LA

Stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas (L) and Richard Madden attend the premiere of Amazon's "Citadel" at the Culver Theater in Los Angeles on April 25, 2023. Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

