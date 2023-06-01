Trending
June 1, 2023 / 2:42 PM

'And Just Like That' trailer shows Carrie reuniting with Aidan

By Tonya Pendleton
Sarah Jessica Parker arrives on the red carpet for The Met Gala in New York City in May 2022. A new trailer for "And Just Like That" shows her reuniting with an old flame. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Sarah Jessica Parker arrives on the red carpet for The Met Gala in New York City in May 2022. A new trailer for "And Just Like That" shows her reuniting with an old flame. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte are back for the second season of And Just Like That, the reboot of their über-successful '90s hit series Sex and the City.

In a new trailer released on Thursday, the women-- like in the first season -- are dealing with life's slings and arrows, while still tending to their friendships.

Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) is learning how to cook and is back to buying shoes after the untimely death of her husband John (Chris Noth), better known to SATC fans as Mr. Big.

"The way you've moved on, we're so proud of you," Charlotte (Kristin Davis) tells Carrie, who observes that Big's death happened a year ago, moving us forward in the AJLT timeline. It's forward enough that Che (Sara Ramirez) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) are now in the midst of a relationship. But is it a good one? That may be in doubt as Miranda says to Che, "I don't know who you are. Is there something you're not telling me?"

Sex and the City was a juggernaut in the cultural landscape of the '90s making everything from Cosmopolitans to Manolo Blahnik shoes popular. But one of its main criticisms was its lack of characters of color. Jennifer Hudson played Louise, Carrie's aspirational assistant in the first Sex and the City film and Blair Underwood was in several episodes of Season 6 as Miranda's love interest, Dr. Robert Leeds, but, with the exception of a few other characters, that was it.

AJLT introduced several women of color to the squad.

Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley, Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel and Karen Pittman as Dr. Nya Wallace appear in the new trailer and appear to be doing quite well in love and in their careers. Evan Handler and David Eigenberg are back as Charlotte's current husband and Miranda's estranged one.

And in a surprise announcement, Kim Cattrall who played Samantha will return -- but just for one scene.

While fans knew from previous promotional trailers that Aidan (John Corbett) was headed back to the SATC universe, they didn't know how it happened. In the current trailer, audiences find out that Carrie reaches out to her old beau by email. At trailer's end, they're out to dinner.

"Sitting here with you, it's like 10 years just," as Aidan snaps his fingers.

And Just Like That returns to HBO's new home, Max, on June 22.

