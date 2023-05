1/5

Timothy Olyphant arrives on the red carpet at the 2016 Atlantic Theater Company Actors Choice Gala at The Pierre Hotel on March 7, 2016 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- On Wednesday, FX released the first full-length trailer for Justified: City Primeval starring Timothy Olyphant as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. Scheduled to premiere July 18, the show is set in Detroit and is the follow-up to the Kentucky procedural Justified, which aired 2010-15. Advertisement

Both series are based on the works of crime novelist Elmore Leonard.

"Having left the hollers of Kentucky 15 years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind," a synopsis from the cable network said.

"A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again."

The show co-stars Aunjanue Ellis, Boyd Holbrook, Marin Ireland and Norbert Leo Butz.

Wednesday's 2 1/2-minute preview shows Raylan meeting new work colleagues, facing dangerous foes and looking out for the teen daughter he is supposed to be road-tripping with back to Florida.

