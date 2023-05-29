Advertisement
May 29, 2023 / 1:26 PM

Sarah Snook bids farewell to 'Succession:' 'It breaks my heart that it is all over'

By Karen Butler
"Succession" wrapped up its four-season run on Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
May 29 (UPI) -- Sarah Snook posted a message of grief and gratitude on Instagram Monday, hours after the fourth and final season of her HBO drama Succession wrapped.

"It's hard to express what this show has meant to me. The places I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with...it breaks my heart that it is all over. But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges and triumphs, to be able to break at all...so that makes me grateful. To have been blessed to join this crazy adventure of a show will be a career highlight, which will no doubt be hard to top," Snook wrote.

"I am so, so proud and humbled by everyone's hard work season after season: we all set the bar high for each other, then exceeded it and excelled, in every department," she added. "The friendships, the scripts, the locations, the one liners, the early mornings, the last minute changes, all the highs and lows: I'm going to miss it all. The people of this show are a talented bunch, and I'm proud to have worked alongside them, it's the people I will miss most of all. I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support."

Accompanying the message was a photo of Snook holding her baby daughter and looking at a TV, which had a photo of he co-star Matthew Macfadyen and the show's title on it.

"Congratulations. An incredible run," Rachel Brosnahan, whose comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel also ended, commented on the post.

"You occupy a space somewhere beyond 'amazing.' I am in awe of your work I will miss this show but can't wait to see what you do next!!" said Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey.

Succession starred Snook, Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Alan Ruck as back-stabbing members of the Roy family who own a fictional U.S. media conglomerate.

Macfadyen played Tom, the husband of Snook's character Shiv.

