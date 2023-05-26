Trending
May 26, 2023 / 8:39 AM

Television Academy cancels Honors event in wake of writer's strike

By Tonya Pendleton
Mo Najjar and Rutherford Cravens star in the Netflix series "Mo," which won a Television Academy Honors award for its portrayal of the struggles of a Palestinian refugee. Photo courtesy of Rebecca Brenneman/Netflix
May 26 (UPI) -- The Television Academy Honors is a casualty of the ongoing writer's strike. Scheduled for May 31, the academy announced that it would not be going forward with the awards.

"After discussions with the WGA and out of deference to those impacted by the ongoing labor dispute, the Television Academy is canceling next week's planned Television Academy Honors reception," the TV Academy announced via a statement. "We appreciate everyone's understanding. The Academy would like to congratulate this year's Honors recipients and thank them on behalf of the entire industry for their groundbreaking and inspiring work."

The Television Academy Honors recognizes projects that raise awareness and help propel social changes. Though they canceled the show, they announced the awardees, which would have included two documentaries, two scripted series, a reality show and a non-fiction series.

The shows included the Netflix series Mo starring Palestinian comedian Mo Najjar navigating life and the entertainment industry as a refugee, The U.S. and the Holocaust, a PBS documentary on the Holocaust that contrasts racial discrimination and the eugenics movement in the U.S., We're Here, the HBO Max show that sends drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara and Shangela into small-town America, Prime Video's As We See It, which follows a group of 20-somethings with autism, 37 Words, a documentary about the impact of Title IX on ESPN, and The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks on Peacock, about the civil rights legend and her life of activism.

A special recognition award was given to Discovery+'s Profiled: The Black Man.

