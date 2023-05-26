Trending
La La Anthony, H.E.R. celebrate Black culture in E!'s 'Black Pop'

By Tonya Pendleton
La La Anthony arrives on the red carpet for The Met Gala in New York City on May 1, 2023. She is narrating "Black Pop: Celebrating the Value of Black Culture," a four-part series coming to E! Network in June. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- In the new four-part E! series Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture, the contributions of Black Americans in television, movies, sports, and film are documented.

The series is produced by Golden State Warriors guard and four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry and narrated by actress/personality La La Anthony.

In the trailer, singer, songwriter and actress Gabriella Wilson, who records as H.E.R., says "Black culture, it starts a trend and everybody else thinks it's cool."

Blair Underwood and Nina Parker share how they view their lives and accomplishments through the lens of the impact they and others have made.

"After everything we've been through as a culture, we're still here, still standing still strong," says Underwood. "That's a lot to be joyful for."

Says E! host Parker, "We have an impact. It's unavoidable to watch anything without seeing it."

The four episodes include interviews with Black artists across the spectrum of Black culture including actress Erika Alexander, boxer/personality Laila Ali, Bel-Air star Jabari Banks, reality show stars Da Brat and Tamar Braxton, gospel singer Erica Campbell, TV personality Nick Cannon, ballet dancer Misty Copeland, actress Laverne Cox, Curry, former NFL star Victor Cruz, designer Dapper Dan, gymnast Dominique Dawes, deejay D-Nice, Vivica A. Fox, radio personality Charlamagne Tha God, TV host Tamron Hall, comedians Kevin Hart and Cedric the Entertainer, singer/actors Luke James and Coco Jones, boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard, actress Marsai Martin, singer Ne-Yo, producer Will Packer, actors Billy Porter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Wendy Raquel Robinson and Amber Ruffin, TV personality Stephen A. Smith, and singer Tank.

"This special is a testament to the strength and impact of our community," Curry and Unanimous Media's Erick Peyton said in a statement. "We're grateful to all the voices who joined us in sharing their fondest memories and inspirations from years of Black excellence in pop culture history."

Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture premieres on June 19 at 8 p.m. EDT with back-to-back episodes on "Music" and "Television." The second two episodes, "Sports" and "Film" air on June 20, at 8 p.m. EDT on E!

