Trending
Advertisement
TV
May 26, 2023 / 10:58 AM

'Citadel: Diana' photo introduces spinoff starring Matilda De Angelis

By Annie Martin

May 26 (UPI) -- Prime Video is giving a glimpse of the new show Citadel: Diana.

Amazon shared a first-look photo for the action thriller series Friday featuring Matilda De Angelis.

Advertisement

Citadel: Diana is a new show in the Citadel Spyverse franchise. The series is a spinoff of Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, which released its Season 1 finale Friday.

Citadel: Diana was created, produced and filmed in Italy. The show hails from Cattleya, with Gina Gardini as showrunner and executive producer. The Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe Russo, also executive produce.

The new series is written by Alessandro Fabbri and directed by Arnaldo Catinari.

De Angelis will star with Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Daniele Paoloni, Bernard Schutz and Filippo Nigro.

Citadel: Diana will premiere on Prime Video in 2024.

The original Citadel with Madden and Chopra Jonas was renewed for Season 2 on Thursday.

Amazon is also developing another spinoff set in India.

Read More

'Citadel': Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas series renewed for Season 2 Dua Lipa releases new song 'Dance the Night' for 'Barbie' movie Celine Dion cancels 'Courage' world tour due to health issues What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Television Academy cancels Honors event in wake of writer's strike
TV // 3 hours ago
Television Academy cancels Honors event in wake of writer's strike
May 26 (UPI) -- The writer's strike has impacted the Television Academy Honors which has canceled this year's awards.
'Run the World' cast addresses relationships, careers in Season 2
TV // 7 hours ago
'Run the World' cast addresses relationships, careers in Season 2
LOS ANGELES, May 26 (UPI) -- Amber Stevens West, Bresha Webb, Corbin Reid and more stars of "Run the World" preview their developing stories in Season 2, premiering Friday on Starz.
'Barry' finale delayed for 88 minute 'Succession' finale
TV // 18 hours ago
'Barry' finale delayed for 88 minute 'Succession' finale
May 25 (UPI) -- HBO announced Thursday that "Barry" would air at 10:30 p.m. EDT following the 88 minute "Succession" series finale on Sunday.
'Citadel': Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas series renewed for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Citadel': Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas series renewed for Season 2
May 25 (UPI) -- "Citadel," an action thriller series produced by the Russo brothers, will return for a second season on Prime Video.
'Hijack' trailer: Idris Elba tries to save passengers in Apple TV+ series
TV // 1 day ago
'Hijack' trailer: Idris Elba tries to save passengers in Apple TV+ series
May 25 (UPI) -- "Hijack," a new thriller starring Idris Elba and Archie Panjabi, is coming to Apple TV+ in June.
'Chicago Med': Nick Gehlfuss exits show in Season 8 finale
TV // 1 day ago
'Chicago Med': Nick Gehlfuss exits show in Season 8 finale
May 25 (UPI) -- Nick Gehlfuss, who played Dr. Will Halstead on "Chicago Med," has left the show after eight seasons.
Snoopy returns as debonair as ever in new 'Snoopy Show' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Snoopy returns as debonair as ever in new 'Snoopy Show' trailer
May 25 (UPI) -- In a Season 3 trailer for "The Snoopy Show," Charlie Brown's canine is shown in various scenarios along with the Peanuts clan. All 12 episodes of the new season will premiere on Apple TV+ on June 9.
TV review: 'FUBAR' fails to recapture Schwarzenegger glory
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: 'FUBAR' fails to recapture Schwarzenegger glory
LOS ANGELES, May 25 (UPI) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger's Netflix vehicle "FUBAR," premiering Thursday, is a pale imitation of the action movies that made him a superstar.
'Wheel of Time' Season 2 coming to Prime Video in September
TV // 1 day ago
'Wheel of Time' Season 2 coming to Prime Video in September
May 24 (UPI) -- Amazon shared first-look photos and a premiere date for "The Wheel of Time" Season 2.
'Heartstopper': Nick, Charlie visit Paris in Season 2 photos
TV // 2 days ago
'Heartstopper': Nick, Charlie visit Paris in Season 2 photos
May 24 (UPI) -- "Heartstopper," a teen romantic comedy-drama starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke, will return for a second season on Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Barry' finale delayed for 88 minute 'Succession' finale
'Barry' finale delayed for 88 minute 'Succession' finale
Sam Smith cuts show short, cancels concerts due to vocal injury
Sam Smith cuts show short, cancels concerts due to vocal injury
'Barbie' movie gets new trailer, soundtrack lineup
'Barbie' movie gets new trailer, soundtrack lineup
Ben Wang: 'American Born Chinese' perfect metaphor for Asian American experience
Ben Wang: 'American Born Chinese' perfect metaphor for Asian American experience
Khloe Kardashian shares baby boy's name: Tatum
Khloe Kardashian shares baby boy's name: Tatum
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement