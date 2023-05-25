Trending
May 25, 2023

'Chicago Med': Nick Gehlfuss exits show in Season 8 finale

By Annie Martin

May 25 (UPI) -- Original Chicago Med cast member Nick Gehlfuss has left the show.

The 38-year-old actor confirmed his exit from the NBC medical drama Wednesday following the show's Season 8 finale.

Gehlfuss had played Dr. Will Halstead since Chicago Med's debut in 2015.

In Wednesday's episode, Will resigned from Gaffney Chicago Medical Center and subsequently reunited with his ex-fiancée, Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto), and her son Owen.

"It was a difficult decision, but ultimately, I felt I'd taken Dr. Halstead as far as I can go with him. I think that comes down to a creative part of you, or the energy or spirit you have that you're either built for a very long time with one person or not," Gehlfuss said in an interview with Variety.

"I am attracted to the profession for the variety in it, and eight years is a long time. It's two college degrees! I'm joking now that I basically have a doctorate in television," he added.

The Season 8 finale was filmed in mid-April, about a month and a half after Gehlfuss announced his exit to the cast and crew.

Gehlfuss discussed the possibility of him reappearing on Chicago Med in the future in an interview with Deadline.

"We've actually talked about that and that was part of the decision in how we exited Will. I wanted that to be the case but of course, I would have been okay with whatever the writers felt necessary for the story. So I'm glad that they preserve that possibility," he said.

Gehlfuss' exit follows the departure of Brian Tee, who played Dr. Ethan Choi, earlier in Season 8.

In addition, Jesse Lee Soffer, who portrayed Will's brother Det. Jay Halstead on Chicago P.D., left that series in the fall.

