May 25, 2023 / 11:36 AM

'Hijack' trailer: Idris Elba tries to save passengers in Apple TV+ series

By Annie Martin
Idris Elba stars in the new thriller "Hijack." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Idris Elba stars in the new thriller "Hijack." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing the new show Hijack.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the thriller series Thursday featuring Idris Elba and Archie Panjabi.

Hijack is created by George Kay (Lupin) and Jim Field Smith, who previously collaborated on the Netflix anthology series Criminal.

The new show is "a tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers," according to a press release.

Elba plays Sam Nelson, "an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers."

Panjabi portrays Zahra Gahfoor, a counterterrorism officer who becomes part of the investigation from the ground.

Christine Adams, Max Beesley, Eve Myles, Neil Maskell, Jasper Britton, Harry Michell, Aimée Kelly, Mohamed Elsandel and Ben Miles also star.

Hijack is produced by 60Forty Films and Idiotlamp Productions. It is the first project to debut from Elba's first-look deal with Apple TV+ and his Green Door Pictures.

Hijack will have a two-episode premiere June 28 on Apple TV+, with subsequent episodes to be released weekly on Wednesdays.

Elba's other TV credits include The Wire and Luther, while Panjabi starred on The Good Wife.

