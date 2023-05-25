'Citadel': Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas series renewed for Season 2

1/5

File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI

May 25 (UPI) -- Citadel will return for a second season on Prime Video. Amazon announced in a press release Thursday that it renewed the action thriller series starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas for Season 2. Advertisement

Citadel is executive produced by the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame), with David Weil as showrunner and executive producer.

The series follows Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas), elite spies who had their memories wiped when their agency, Citadel, was destroyed eight years ago by operatives of the syndicate Manticore.

Stanley Tucci, Olegar Fedoro and Lesley Manville also star.

#CitadelOnPrime is officially set to return with season 2, directed by Joe Russo. pic.twitter.com/5FGIIPmYx5— Citadel (@CitadelonPrime) May 25, 2023

Citadel premiered April 28 and is Prime Video's second-most watched new original series outside the United States and fourth most-watched worldwide.

Weil will return as showrunner in Season 2, with Joe Russo to direct every episode.

"Citadel is a truly global phenomenon," Amazon and MGM Studios head Jennifer Salke said in a statement. "Our goal was always to create a new franchise rooted in original IP that would grow Prime Video's international audience. This show has drawn an outsize number of new international customers to Prime Video. Its massive worldwide debut audience is a testament to Joe and Anthony Russo's remarkable vision, the incredible talents of Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci, and the tireless work of the creative teams, cast, and crew."

The Citadel Season 1 premiere will be available to stream for free on Prime Video from Friday-Sunday.

In addition, the entire first season will be available to subscribers beginning Friday.

Citadel marks the launch of a new global franchise executive produced by the Russo brothers' AGBO. The franchise will have interconnected stories and be locally created, produced and filmed in-region.

