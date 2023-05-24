Nick Cannon fills in as 'Beat Shazam' host: 'This is Jamie Foxx's house'

1/5

Jamie Foxx missed Tuesday's Season 6 premiere of "Beat Shazam" as he continues to recuperate from his April 12 medical emergency. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- Nick Cannon filled in for aiing Jamie Foxx on Tuesday's Season 6 premiere of the game show Beat Shazam. "Now, I know what you all are thinking: that ain't Jamie Foxx," Cannon said at the top of the show. Advertisement

"And you are absolutely right. I'm actually Nick Cannon, and I'm honored that Jamie asked me to fill in for him, so make no mistake: this is Jamie Foxx's house. He has hosted this show for five seasons and given away almost $12 million. It's amazing."

#BeatShazam is back with a bang Make sure y'all are tapped in & don't miss the premiere TONIGHT at 8/7c on @FOXTV! @RealityClubFOX pic.twitter.com/1n6HJdmFMH— Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) May 23, 2023

Kelly Osbourne is serving as a guest DJ, temporarily replacing Foxx's daughter Corinne Foxx, who is on a leave of absence as she helps with Foxx's recovery.

Corinne Foxx announced April 12 that her father was hospitalized for a "medical complication."

Details about Foxx's condition have not been released.

Advertisement

He is currently undergoing treatment at a Chicago physical rehabilitation center.

Jamie Foxx turns 55: a look back