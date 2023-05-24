Trending
Advertisement
TV
May 24, 2023 / 5:00 AM

Ben Wang: 'American Born Chinese' perfect metaphor for Asian American experience

"I was like, 'I just want to do my school play, but my mom wants me to go to an erhu concert,'" Wang told UPI with a laugh.

By Karen Butler
1/5
Sydney Taylor and Ben Wang's "American Born Chinese" premieres Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Disney+
Sydney Taylor and Ben Wang's "American Born Chinese" premieres Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Disney+

NEW YORK, May 24 (UPI) -- Ben Wang says his new Disney+ action-dramedy, American Born Chinese, accurately captures the pressures many Asian American youths experience in real life.

"It really did feel like you had to experience all of the triumphs and hardships and awkwardness of the regular American teenager experience and then, on top of that, it just feels like there is this extra stuff that you have to deal with," Wang told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

Advertisement

"I think that's so wonderfully made into metaphor by this idea of the fantastical coming into his life," he said. "In the same way that, for me, I was like, 'I just want to do my school play, but my mom wants me to go to an erhu concert.'"

Based on the graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang, the series premieres on Wednesday and follows Jin Wang (Wang), a teenager trying to fit in at his high school against the wishes of his more traditional parents (Yeo Yann Yann and Chin Han).

Advertisement

He then meets Wei-Chen (Jimmy Liu), a Chinese immigrant with a secret: he is the son of the mythical Monkey King (Daniel Wu) and needs Jin's help.

Sydney Taylor plays Jin's love interest, Amelia, while newly minted Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan play pivotal supporting roles.

"'Fifteen and awkward,' I feel like, is a universal experience for pretty much everyone, except for one person," Taylor said, indicating Amelia.

"Apparently, she didn't have an awkward day, which was infuriating," the actress joked. "But, I learned a ton from her. She's a very healthy person. She discusses her feelings. She is communicative, open, kind."

Wang added, "She's everything I aspire to be."

The actor went on to describe his character, Jin, as "the average American teen."

"That, in itself, is kind of a message. He's Asian American, but look at him! He's the average American teen," Wang said.

"He wants to join the sports team and talk to his crush without tripping over his shoelaces like every other teen.

"But, at the same time, he has all of these extra burdens that stem from the fact that Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh keeps crashing through his ceiling and telling him he needs to go found a cow demon."

Advertisement

Taylor said she expects viewers will find something to connect to on the show, which explores themes of duty, family and acceptance.

"I hope they take away some form of relatability, whether that is to the Asian American experience or feeling lonely," she said. "Whatever it is for them, I hope they feel seen and understood."

Wang said he wants people to be swept away by the story.

"I hope they have a lot of fun. I hope they are thoroughly entertained," he said. "I feel really proud. I'm the face on the poster, but I'm just a small part of this huge, huge endeavor. There are like 1,000 people working at the top of their game."

Yang, who serves as an executive producer on the show, feels it captures the spirit of his book about an insecure young man finding himself, while also opening up the world he created to new possibilities.

"We made two decisions early on. One was that it wasn't going to be a movie, it was going to be a television series, which is open-ended so we needed the world of the television series to be expanded, whereas the book was a finite thing," the author said.

Advertisement

"The second choice we made was to move the time period of the story from the 1980s, when the book was set, to the 2020s. The conversation about who we are as a community, who Asian Americans are, has changed, so we needed that to be changed."

Executive producer Melvin Mar said he has been a fan of Yang's book since he first read it in 2006 and tried for years to convince Yang to let him adapt it as a film or TV series.

"It wasn't until 10 years later that we met on a panel [discussion], and we hit it off. He said, 'I think I'm ready to do this now,'" Mar said.

Kelvin Yu came onboard to write and produce the show.

"I just love what these two guys have done, which is take this graphic novel and moved it into a new medium, which is a television show and managed to make it a very personal story -- there are personal themes throughout the whole thing -- but infused it with these big action sequences and spectacle of an epic television show," Mar said.

The filmmaker said he hopes family members of all ages can watch the show and enjoy it together.

Advertisement

"Daniel Wu and I talk about it all the time. Our daughters are the same age and I just love that we worked on something and we can sit there with them and our mothers and all watch it together," Mar said.

The fact that two of their cast members picked up Oscars for their performances in Everything Everywhere All At Once after filming American Born Chinese was "pretty crazy, pretty wild," he added.

"We won the casting lottery," he said. "It couldn't have happened to better people and it's really, really exciting."

Read More

Tony Shalhoub, Kevin Pollak say goodbye to their 'Mrs. Maisel' patriarchs Jake McDorman: AI fable 'Mrs. Davis' is a high-wire act of comedy, drama Christine Taylor says her 'High Desert' character is swept into her sister's chaos

Latest Headlines

'Cannes Confidential' trailer: Lucie Lucas, Jamie Bamber team up in Acorn crime drama
TV // 15 hours ago
'Cannes Confidential' trailer: Lucie Lucas, Jamie Bamber team up in Acorn crime drama
May 23 (UPI) -- "Cannes Confidential," a new detective series starring Lucie Lucas and Jamie Bamber, is coming to Acorn TV in June.
'Skull Island' teaser introduces Netflix anime series
TV // 15 hours ago
'Skull Island' teaser introduces Netflix anime series
May 23 (UPI) -- "Skull Island," an anime series featuring King Kong set in Legendary's MonsterVerse, is coming to Netflix in June.
Jennie channels Audrey Hepburn at 'The Idol' photo call at Cannes
TV // 17 hours ago
Jennie channels Audrey Hepburn at 'The Idol' photo call at Cannes
May 23 (UPI) -- Blackpink singer Jennie, Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd attended the Cannes Film Festival photo call for their HBO series "The Idol."
LL Cool J to recur as Sam Hanna on 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
TV // 20 hours ago
LL Cool J to recur as Sam Hanna on 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
May 23 (UPI) -- "NCIS: Los Angeles" star LL Cool J is set to reprise his role of Sam Hanna is Season 3 of "NCIS: Hawai'i."
Benedict Cumberatch, Claire Foy to lead voice cast of 'Mog's Christmas'
TV // 21 hours ago
Benedict Cumberatch, Claire Foy to lead voice cast of 'Mog's Christmas'
May 23 (UPI) -- "The Crown" actress Claire Foy and "Doctor Strange" alum Benedict Cumberbatch will lead the voice cast of the animated adaptation of Judith Kerr's children's book, "Mog's Christmas."
Zach Galligan: 'Mogwai' is new mythic adventure, not 'Gremlins' rehash
TV // 1 day ago
Zach Galligan: 'Mogwai' is new mythic adventure, not 'Gremlins' rehash
NEW YORK, May 23 (UPI) -- Zach Galligan says he is happy the new animated series, "Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai," is a prequel to and not a remake of his 1984 live-action horror-comedy Gremlins.
Marlo Hampton was 'super surprised' by Kim Zolciak divorce news
TV // 1 day ago
Marlo Hampton was 'super surprised' by Kim Zolciak divorce news
May 22 (UPI) -- Marlo Hampton reacted to news that "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak has split from her husband, Kroy Biermann.
'Power Book IV: Force' Season 2 coming to Starz in September
TV // 1 day ago
'Power Book IV: Force' Season 2 coming to Starz in September
May 22 (UPI) -- Starz shared a teaser and September premiere date for "Power Book IV: Force" starring Joseph Sikora.
Hawaiian teen Iam Tongi wins 'American Idol' Season 21
TV // 1 day ago
Hawaiian teen Iam Tongi wins 'American Idol' Season 21
May 22 (UPI) -- Hawaii native Iam Tongi wins Season 21 of 'American Idol.'
Tony Shalhoub, Kevin Pollak say goodbye to their 'Mrs. Maisel' patriarchs
TV // 4 days ago
Tony Shalhoub, Kevin Pollak say goodbye to their 'Mrs. Maisel' patriarchs
NEW YORK, May 19 (UPI) -- Tony Shalhoub and Kevin Pollak say they suspect starring for five seasons in the Prime Video comedy, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," has changed them forever.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: Bad effects, new music, length sink 'Little Mermaid'
Movie review: Bad effects, new music, length sink 'Little Mermaid'
'Fist of the Condor' reveals Marko Zaror's real martial arts methods
'Fist of the Condor' reveals Marko Zaror's real martial arts methods
Weekend Google Doodle salutes the axolotl
Weekend Google Doodle salutes the axolotl
LL Cool J to recur as Sam Hanna on 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
LL Cool J to recur as Sam Hanna on 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
Paramount+ to raise prices with Showtime merger on June 27
Paramount+ to raise prices with Showtime merger on June 27
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement