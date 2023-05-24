'Wheel of Time' Season 2 coming to Prime Video in September

1/5

Rosamund Pike plays Moiraine on "The Wheel of Time." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- The Wheel of Time will return for a second season on Prime Video in September. Amazon shared a premiere date, Sept. 1, and first-look photos for Season 2 of the fantasy series in a press release Wednesday. Advertisement

The Wheel of Time is based on the Robert Jordan book series of the same name.

The show follows Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski), a young man who learns he is the Dragon Reborn -- "a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world... or break it." Rand is guided by an army of powerful sorceresses determined to protect him from the Dark One.

In Season 2, "threats new and very old seeks out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light... or the Dark."

The cast also features Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon and Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand.

Rafe Judkins serves as showrunner and executive producer.

The Wheel of Time Season 1 will stream for free on Amazon Freevee for one month beginning July 14 ahead of the Season 2 premiere.