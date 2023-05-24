Trending
May 24, 2023 / 12:05 PM

'Wheel of Time' Season 2 coming to Prime Video in September

By Annie Martin
Rosamund Pike plays Moiraine on "The Wheel of Time." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Rosamund Pike plays Moiraine on "The Wheel of Time." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

May 24 (UPI) -- The Wheel of Time will return for a second season on Prime Video in September.

Amazon shared a premiere date, Sept. 1, and first-look photos for Season 2 of the fantasy series in a press release Wednesday.

The Wheel of Time is based on the Robert Jordan book series of the same name.

The show follows Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski), a young man who learns he is the Dragon Reborn -- "a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world... or break it." Rand is guided by an army of powerful sorceresses determined to protect him from the Dark One.

In Season 2, "threats new and very old seeks out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light... or the Dark."

The cast also features Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon and Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand.

Rafe Judkins serves as showrunner and executive producer.

The Wheel of Time Season 1 will stream for free on Amazon Freevee for one month beginning July 14 ahead of the Season 2 premiere.

'Heartstopper': Nick, Charlie visit Paris in Season 2 photos
TV // 48 minutes ago
May 24 (UPI) -- "Heartstopper," a teen romantic comedy-drama starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke, will return for a second season on Netflix.
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' stars find danger, adventure in Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
May 24 (UPI) -- "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," a "Star Trek: Discovery" spinoff starring Anson Mount, will return for a second season on Paramount+.
'Family Stallone': Sylvester Stallone reality series renewed for Season 2
TV // 1 hour ago
May 24 (UPI) -- "The Family Stallone," a reality series featuring Sylvester Stallone, his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and their three daughters, will return for a second season on Paramount+.
Nick Cannon fills in as 'Beat Shazam' host: 'This is Jamie Foxx's house'
TV // 4 hours ago
May 24 (UPI) -- Nick Cannon filled in for aiing Jamie Foxx on Tuesday's Season 6 premiere of the game show "Beat Shazam."
Gina Miles wins Season 23 of 'The Voice'
TV // 5 hours ago
May 24 (UPI) -- Gina Miles has been crowned the Season 23 winner of "The Voice."
Ben Wang: 'American Born Chinese' perfect metaphor for Asian American experience
TV // 7 hours ago
NEW YORK, May 24 (UPI) -- Ben Wang says his new Disney+ action-dramedy, "American Born Chinese," accurately captures the pressures many Asian American youths experience in real life.
Teresa Palmer: Cult drama 'The Clearing' is 'a redemption story'
TV // 7 hours ago
LOS ANGELES, May 24 (UPI) -- Teresa Palmer and Miranda Otto discuss the intense drama of "The Clearing," premiering Wednesday on Hulu.
'Cannes Confidential' trailer: Lucie Lucas, Jamie Bamber team up in Acorn crime drama
TV // 23 hours ago
May 23 (UPI) -- "Cannes Confidential," a new detective series starring Lucie Lucas and Jamie Bamber, is coming to Acorn TV in June.
'Skull Island' teaser introduces Netflix anime series
TV // 23 hours ago
May 23 (UPI) -- "Skull Island," an anime series featuring King Kong set in Legendary's MonsterVerse, is coming to Netflix in June.
Jennie channels Audrey Hepburn at 'The Idol' photo call at Cannes
TV // 1 day ago
May 23 (UPI) -- Blackpink singer Jennie, Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd attended the Cannes Film Festival photo call for their HBO series "The Idol."
Gina Miles wins Season 23 of 'The Voice'
'Fist of the Condor' reveals Marko Zaror's real martial arts methods
Weekend Google Doodle salutes the axolotl
Ben Wang: 'American Born Chinese' perfect metaphor for Asian American experience
Nick Cannon fills in as 'Beat Shazam' host: 'This is Jamie Foxx's house'
