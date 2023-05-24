May 24 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Heartstopper Season 2.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the season Wednesday featuring Kit Connor and Joe Locke.

The photos show the characters of Heartstopper visit Paris. Nick (Connor) and Charlie (Locke) are seen getting close while holding a map, while Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) are shown on a balcony above the city.

In addition, Elle (Yasmin Finney) and Tao (William Gao) are seen on a potential movie date, while Isaac (Tobie Donovan) is shown carrying a stack of books.

Heartstopper is a British teen romantic-comedy drama based on the Alice Oseman webcomic. The TV series is created by Oseman and follows the romance between classmates Nick and Charlie.

In Season 2, "Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges; Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends. Plus there's exams, a school trip to Paris, and prom!" according to an official description.

Netflix shared a behind-the-scenes video for the season in April.

Heartstopper Season 2 premieres Aug. 3 on Netflix.