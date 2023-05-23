Trending
LL Cool J to recur as Sam Hanna on 'NCIS: Hawai'i'

By Karen Butler
LL Cool J is joining "NCIS: Hawai'i" on a recurring basis after his show "NCIS: Los Angeles" was canceled after 14 seasons. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J is set to reprise his role of Sam Hanna is Season 3 of NCIS: Hawai'i.

"Let's do this!!!" the actor tweeted Monday, along with a photo of him with his new co-star Vanessa Lachey.

The actor had a cameo in Monday's Hawai'i Season 2 finale on CBS when Sam lent a hand to Jane Tennant (Lachey) and Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) while they were under fire in Venezuela.

"All of us at NCIS: Hawai'i have been huge fans of LL Cool J for years and couldn't be more thrilled or honored to be adding his spectacular talent to our ohana for Season 3," executive producers Matt Bosack, Jan Nash and Christopher Silber said in a joint statement Monday.

The cast also includes Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami and Jason Antoon.

NCIS: Los Angeles wrapped up its 14-season run on Sunday.

CBS announced in January that it was not renewing the series -- which starred Chris O'Donnell, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille and Gerald McRaney -- for a 15th season.

