May 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new show Skull Island.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the anime series Tuesday.

Skull Island is set in Legendary's MonsterVerse, which features Godzilla, King Kong and other Toho Co. characters. The franchise also includes Godzilla (2014), Kong: Skull Island (2017) and other live-action films.

Skull Island centers on the titular Skull Island, an island ruled over by the giant ape Kong.

Netflix announced the show in a press release in January 2021.

"Skull Island is a thrilling animated adventure series that follows shipwrecked characters desperate to escape the most dangerous place on Earth -- a mysterious island home to prehistoric monsters, including the greatest titan of them all, Kong," an official description reads.

The new series is produced by Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania), with Brian Duffield as writer and executive producer.

Skull Island premieres June 22 on Netflix.