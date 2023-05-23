Jennie channels Audrey Hepburn at 'The Idol' photo call at Cannes

1/5

Jennie attends the Cannes Film Festival photocall for "The Idol" on Tuesday. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- Jennie channeled film and fashion icon Audrey Hepburn on the red carpet Tuesday. The 27-year-old South Korean singer and actress, best known as a member of the K-pop girl group Blackpink, attended a photo call for her HBO series The Idol at the Cannes Film Festival. Advertisement

Jennie, nicknamed "human Chanel," wore a black and white Chanel cocktail gown with a ruffle hem and bow detail at the bust. She completed her look with black platform shoes, diamond earrings and a twist ponytail hairstyle secured with a black bow.

On Monday, Jennie wore a white lace Chanel midi dress with a bustier top and black off-shoulder detail to The Idol premiere at Cannes. The singer wore her hair down and accessorized with a black bow headband.

Earlier in the month, Jennie wore a vintage black and white Chanel mini dress while making her debut at the Met Gala. The singer was a favorite of late fashion designer and Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld, who was honored at the event.

At the photo call Tuesday, Jennie was joined by The Idol stars Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, along with Sam Levinson, who co-created the series with The Tesfaye and Reza Fahim.

Tesfaye said his goal with The Idol was "to make a dark twisted fairy tale about the music industry and heighten it."

The series follows Jocelyn (Depp), an aspiring pop star who falls for Tedros (Tesfaye), a self-help guru and the leader of a modern-day cult.

The Idol premieres June 4 on HBO.

