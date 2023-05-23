Trending
May 23, 2023 / 1:42 PM

'Cannes Confidential' trailer: Lucie Lucas, Jamie Bamber team up in Acorn crime drama

By Annie Martin
Lucie Lucas attends the Cannes Film Festival premiere of "120 battements par minute" in 2017. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Lucie Lucas attends the Cannes Film Festival premiere of "120 battements par minute" in 2017. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- Acorn TV is introducing the new show Cannes Confidential.

The streaming service, owned by AMC Networks and featuring British and international programming, released a trailer for the detective series Tuesday.

Cannes Confidential is a romantic crime drama starring Lucie Lucas, Jamie Bamber and Tamara Marthe. The series centers on the relationship between no-nonsense detective Camille Delmasse (Lucas) and charming international conman Harry King (Bamber).

"Thrown together solving crimes on the French Riviera, Camille and Harry's relationship lies at the heart of the show against a luxurious Cannes backdrop. Camille and Harry's chemistry is complicated by Camille's colleague and wing-woman, Léa Robert (Marthe), and a deal they make to free Camille's ex-Chief of Police father from corruption charges," an official synopsis reads.

Cannes Confidential is created by Chris Murray (Midsomer Murders, Agatha Raisin) and was shot on location in Cannes. The series had its world premiere at the Canneseries festival in Cannes.

Cannes Confidential will have a two-episode premiere June 26 on Acorn TV, with two new episodes to follow weekly on Mondays.

