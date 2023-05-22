Trending
TV
May 22, 2023 / 12:40 PM / Updated at 12:40 PM

Marlo Hampton was 'super surprised' by Kim Zolciak divorce news

By Annie Martin

May 22 (UPI) -- Marlo Hampton says she was "super surprised" by Kim Zolciak's divorce.

Hampton, 47, reacted on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live to news that Zolciak, her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star, has split from her husband, Kroy Biermann.

Zolciak filed for divorce from Biermann this month after 11 years of marriage. The reality star is seeking primary physical custody and joint legal custody of her four children with Biermann, along with spousal support.

News of the split followed reports of financial issues for Zolciak and Biermann.

On WWHL, Hampton said she hasn't spoken to Zolciak since the star filed for divorce.

"No, I have not reached out to her. The last time I saw her was in the airport -- every time we see each other, it's nothing but love," Hampton said.

"I'm sorry to hear -- it's awful to hear the news of them getting divorce," she added. "I was super surprised. The only thing I can say there ... whole bunch of prayers are needed and a CPA is needed."

Zolciak starred in Seasons 1-5 of Real Housewives of Atlanta and has since appeared in Seasons 9, 10 and 15. Hampton appeared in several seasons of the show before being made a series regular cast member in Season 14.

Real Housewives of Atlanta is in its 15th season on Bravo. Hampton stars with Shereé Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora and Sanya Richards-Ross.

