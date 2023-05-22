Advertisement
TV
May 22, 2023 / 8:40 AM

Hawaiian teen Iam Tongi wins 'American Idol' Season 21

By Tonya Pendleton
1/4
Iam Tongi wins the 21st season of "American Idol." He is the first Hawaiian native to take the top spot. Photo courtesy of Eric McCandless/ABC
Iam Tongi wins the 21st season of "American Idol." He is the first Hawaiian native to take the top spot. Photo courtesy of Eric McCandless/ABC

May 22 (UPI) -- Hawaiian teen Iam Tongi was crowned the new American Idol on Sunday night. The 18-year-old singer beat Megan Danielle and Colin Stough for the top spot.

Danielle and Stough placed second and third.

Advertisement

Tongi performed his own song, "I'll Be Seeing You," and then sang "Don't Let Go."

He dedicated his audition performance of "Monsters" by James Blunt to his father, who died a few months before. He made judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie emotional during his audition, which went viral, with over 16 million views.

Tongi said his father, Rodney, wanted him to audition for American Idol and he did but didn't make it through the first time. Rodney provided constructive feedback and supported his son's efforts to make music. Although Tongi initially said he didn't want to mention him during the auditions, it came out naturally when judges asked about his family.

Advertisement

"My dad, he wasn't a perfect dude," Tongi told The Kent Reporter. "He wasn't like a saint, or whatever. But he was the best father that I know. And I want everyone to know that he's a tough guy. He always told me the truth, [and] he always loved me. And I always loved him, too."

Perry told People she knew from the beginning that Tongi was uniquely talented.

"The sound in the room when Iam comes on is undeniable. He's an undeniable character. He's just got this incredible magic. You almost can't explain it. It's an 'it' factor. It's like you're born to do this, and it's undeniable."

Tonga is Samoan, Irish and Tongan. He grew up in Kahuku, Hawaii until his father had a heart attack and could no longer work. Then his family moved to Seattle, where Tongan attended high school.

"Priced out of paradise," Tongan told Richie about why his family moved.

During his ultimately successful run, Tongan performed "Father and Son," by Cat Stevens, Sam Cooke's "Bring it On Home to Me" and the '60s classic "Sound of Silence" by Simon and Garfunkel.

Just before his win, Tongi released his original single, "I'll Be Seeing You."

Advertisement

Read More

Lance 'Un' Rivera says Jay-Z didn't stab him in 1999 Boys Like Girls release 'Blood and Sugar,' first song in more than 10 years Maroon 5 release new song 'Middle Ground'

Latest Headlines

Tony Shalhoub, Kevin Pollak say goodbye to their 'Mrs. Maisel' patriarchs
TV // 2 days ago
Tony Shalhoub, Kevin Pollak say goodbye to their 'Mrs. Maisel' patriarchs
NEW YORK, May 19 (UPI) -- Tony Shalhoub and Kevin Pollak say they suspect starring for five seasons in the Prime Video comedy, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," has changed them forever.
Chrissy Teigen doesn't think joining 'RHOBH' is 'good idea'
TV // 2 days ago
Chrissy Teigen doesn't think joining 'RHOBH' is 'good idea'
May 19 (UPI) -- Chrissy Teigen discussed the possibility of her joining the Bravo reality series "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."
'Primo' mixed and matched uncles in cast
TV // 3 days ago
'Primo' mixed and matched uncles in cast
LOS ANGELES, May 19 (UPI) -- Johnny Rey Diaz, Jonathan Medina, Henri Esteve, Carlos Santos and Efrain Villa play a family of uncles on "Primo," premiering Friday on Freevee, but some were originally considered for different characters.
'Futurama' returns July 24 on Hulu
TV // 3 days ago
'Futurama' returns July 24 on Hulu
May 18 (UPI) -- Hulu announced the premiere date for its "Futurama" revival along with a teaser video.
Jill Duggar speaks out in 'Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets' trailer
TV // 3 days ago
Jill Duggar speaks out in 'Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets' trailer
May 18 (UPI) -- "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets," a new docuseries about the Duggar family and the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) religion, is coming to Prime Video.
'Manifest' stars race against Death Date in trailer for final episodes
TV // 3 days ago
'Manifest' stars race against Death Date in trailer for final episodes
May 18 (UPI) -- "Manifest," a supernatural drama starring Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas, will conclude with Season 4, Part 2 on Netflix.
Ariana Madix says anger with Tom Sandoval has turned to apathy
TV // 3 days ago
Ariana Madix says anger with Tom Sandoval has turned to apathy
May 18 (UPI) -- Ariana Madix discussed the aftermath of her ex-partner Tom Sandoval cheating with their "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Raquel Leviss.
'The Crown' Season 6 to premiere on Netflix in fall
TV // 4 days ago
'The Crown' Season 6 to premiere on Netflix in fall
May 18 (UPI) -- "The Crown" will return for a sixth and final season on Netflix in the fall.
'Virgin River': Netflix renews romantic drama for Season 6
TV // 4 days ago
'Virgin River': Netflix renews romantic drama for Season 6
May 18 (UPI) -- "Virgin River," a romantic drama starring Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, was renewed for Season 6 ahead of its Season 5 premiere.
Jake McDorman: AI fable 'Mrs. Davis' is a high-wire act of comedy, drama
TV // 4 days ago
Jake McDorman: AI fable 'Mrs. Davis' is a high-wire act of comedy, drama
NEW YORK, May 18 (UPI) -- Jake McDorman says his character Wiley thinks it is up to him to save the world from the titular god-like artificial intelligence in "Mrs. Davis," but he is actually more of the sidekick to his heroic ex-girlfriend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson graduates from high school
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson graduates from high school
Strokes bassist, realtor neighbor battle over backyard behind their homes
Strokes bassist, realtor neighbor battle over backyard behind their homes
Lance 'Un' Rivera says Jay-Z didn't stab him in 1999
Lance 'Un' Rivera says Jay-Z didn't stab him in 1999
Weekend Google Doodle salutes the axolotl
Weekend Google Doodle salutes the axolotl
Tony Shalhoub, Kevin Pollak say goodbye to their 'Mrs. Maisel' patriarchs
Tony Shalhoub, Kevin Pollak say goodbye to their 'Mrs. Maisel' patriarchs
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement