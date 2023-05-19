Advertisement
May 19, 2023 / 12:54 PM

Chrissy Teigen doesn't think joining 'RHOBH' is 'good idea'

By Annie Martin
Chrissy Teigen discussed the possibility of her joining the Bravo reality series "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Chrissy Teigen discussed the possibility of her joining the Bravo reality series "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

May 19 (UPI) -- Chrissy Teigen doesn't think her joining Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is a good idea.

The 37-year-old model and television personality discussed the possibility of joining the Bravo reality series during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Teigen, a longtime fan of RHOBH and other Bravo franchises, explained that she doesn't think fans of the show make good additions.

"I love everything about it -- obviously, I love the show," she said. "I don't think fans of the show are necessarily good on it because we know too much. They come in and it seems like they're too fangirl-y. I don't really think it's a good idea for me."

Teigen also expressed concerns about potential drama on the show.

"Also, it doesn't seem like it, but I don't like fighting," she added. "I really don't. I cry a lot."

On WWHL, Teigen also shared how she ran into Vanderpump Rules stars Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix and Lala Kent at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April. Vanderpump Rules has been in the headlines this spring due to a cheating scandal surrounding Madix's ex-partner Tom Sandoval.

"We actually stopped by their table. They were being mobbed by people. Everybody is at this event, but people could not get enough of them," Teigen said.

"I actually felt bad for bothering them," she added. "I was like, 'You guys must be exhausted' ... It's been chaos for all of them."

Teigen is known for her modeling work with Sports Illustrated. She also hosted the reality competition series Lip Sync Battle.

