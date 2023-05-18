May 18 (UPI) -- Amazon is teasing the new series Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.

Prime Video shared a trailer for the docuseries Thursday featuring former 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On star Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard.

Advertisement

Shiny Happy People explores the Duggar family and the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), founded by disgraced pastor Bill Gothard, whose teachings the family adhered to.

The series will expose "the truth beneath the wholesome Americana surface of reality TV's favorite mega-family" and "the radically controversial organization behind them."

"As details of the family and their scandals unfold, we realize they're part of an insidious, much-larger threat already in motion, with democracy itself in peril," an official description reads.

The Duggars -- consisting of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their 19 children -- came to fame on the TLC reality series 19 Kids & Counting. The show was canceled in 2015 after details emerged about Josh Duggar, the eldest of the Duggar children, molesting five girls as a teenager, including his sisters Jill Duggar and Jessa Duggar.

The Duggars, sans Josh Duggar, later starred on the TLC series Counting On, which was canceled in 2021.

Advertisement

On Shiny Happy People, Jill Duggar will tell her story, along with family and close family friends "who witnessed what went on behind the scenes firsthand."

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets consists of four episodes and will premiere June 2 on Prime Video.