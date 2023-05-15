Trending
Advertisement
TV
May 15, 2023 / 12:25 PM

Jamie Foxx, daughter Corrine Foxx announce new show 'We Are Family'

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
Jamie Foxx and his daughter, Corinne Foxx, attend the 18th annual BET Awards in Los Angeles in June 2018. The duo will co-host a new game show "We Are Family," coming to Fox in 2024. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI
Jamie Foxx and his daughter, Corinne Foxx, attend the 18th annual BET Awards in Los Angeles in June 2018. The duo will co-host a new game show "We Are Family," coming to Fox in 2024. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- Jamie Foxx and his daughter, Corrine Foxx, will co-host a new music game show called We Are Family for Fox, the network announced today.

This comes amid the actor's recuperation from a "medical complication," that Corrine Foxx announced on April 12. Though Foxx has not yet been photographed in public, his daughter posted on social media that the actor has been "out of the hospital for weeks" and is well enough to be playing pickleball.

Advertisement

Foxx and his oldest daughter will front the show which has been ordered to series.

"We are thrilled to be developing We Are Family with Jeff Apploff and our friends at Fox Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of Beat Shazam,'" Jamie Foxx and Corinne said via a statement from the network. "We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we've had creating it when it premieres next year."

We Are Family is expected to be part of Fox's slate of shows in 2024. The show will have an audience of just 100 people. They will play through several rounds to try to discover who the non-celebrity relative is related to when they perform a series of duets with the hidden famous family member. The celebrities will be chosen from music, movie and sports, per the show description.

Advertisement

"Jamie and Corinne are important partners to the Fox Family," Allison Wallach, president of unscripted programming for Fox Entertainment said per the release. "Their boundless energy and charming interplay with contestants are irresistible, which make them the perfect hosts of 'We Are Family.'

Jamie Foxx announced via an Instagram post that Nick Cannon and Kelly Osborne would temporarily replace him and his daughter as the host and deejay on Beat Shazam.

"Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon See u all soon," Jamie posted when the announcement was made. Cannon will host 12 episodes of Beat Shazam starting with the Season 6 premiere on May 23.

Jamie Foxx turns 55: a look back

Jamie Foxx, MTV Video Music Awards host, rehearses for the show in New York City, on September 4, 2001. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Hospitalized Jamie Foxx thanks fans for support Nick Cannon to guest host 'Beat Shazam' amid Jamie Foxx's hospitalization Viola Davis celebrates 'full-circle' moment at Chaplin Award Gala

Latest Headlines

'Justified' sequel series gets teaser, July premiere date
TV // 35 minutes ago
'Justified' sequel series gets teaser, July premiere date
May 15 (UPI) -- "Justified: City Primeval," a sequel to "Justified" starring Timothy Olyphant, is coming to FX and Hulu in July.
Loren Escandon: Our society looks like 'Casa Grande' cast
TV // 2 hours ago
Loren Escandon: Our society looks like 'Casa Grande' cast
NEW YORK, May 15 (UPI) -- The stars and creators of Freevee's "Casa Grande" say their drama about wealthy farm owners and the Latino immigrants who work for them is an entertaining story that also explores family dynamics and class division.
Kelly Clarkson responds to toxic work climate claims
TV // 1 day ago
Kelly Clarkson responds to toxic work climate claims
May 13 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson has issued a statement responding to allegations of a toxic work climate behind the scenes at her eponymous talk show.
Tom Hanks to narrate NBC docu-series 'The Americas'
TV // 1 day ago
Tom Hanks to narrate NBC docu-series 'The Americas'
May 13 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks is set to narrate a 10-part series called "The Americas" next spring.
ABC cancels 'Alaska Daily,' 'Big Sky,' 'Company You Keep'
TV // 2 days ago
ABC cancels 'Alaska Daily,' 'Big Sky,' 'Company You Keep'
May 13 (UPI) -- ABC has canceled three of its dramas: "Alaska Daily," "Big Sky" and "The Company You Keep."
NBC orders Season 2 of 'Lopez vs. Lopez'
TV // 2 days ago
NBC orders Season 2 of 'Lopez vs. Lopez'
May 13 (UPI) -- NBC has renewed "Lopez vs. Lopez," its sitcom starring George Lopez and his real-life daughter Mayan, for a second season.
Tony Awards won't be televised due to the Writers Guild of America strike
TV // 2 days ago
Tony Awards won't be televised due to the Writers Guild of America strike
May 13 (UPI) -- The Tony Awards ceremony, one of the biggest live theater-boosting events of the year, will not be televised as scheduled next month because of the ongoing Writers Guild America strike.
'Dark Winds' Season 2 teaser shows explosive new case
TV // 2 days ago
'Dark Winds' Season 2 teaser shows explosive new case
May 12 (UPI) -- AMC released the teaser for "Dark Winds" Season 2 on Friday, and announced its premiere sometime in July.
CW picks up '61st Street' after AMC cancellation
TV // 2 days ago
CW picks up '61st Street' after AMC cancellation
May 12 (UPI) -- The CW announced Friday that it will air both seasons of "61st Street," including the Second Season which was produced before AMC canceled it.
'City on Fire' cast added personal touches to characters
TV // 3 days ago
'City on Fire' cast added personal touches to characters
LOS ANGELES, May 12 (UPI) -- Wyatt Oleff, Chase Sui Wonders, Ashley Zukerman, Jemima Kirke and their "City on Fire" costars discussed the personal elements they brought to their roles on the Apple TV+ series, which premieres Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Emilio Estevez made 'The Way' to 'reconnect with my Spanish roots'
Emilio Estevez made 'The Way' to 'reconnect with my Spanish roots'
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky celebrate son's first birthday
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky celebrate son's first birthday
Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood marries Jordan C. Brown
Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood marries Jordan C. Brown
'Fire Island,' 'Anything's Possible' tie for Best Streaming/TV Film at GLAAD Media Awards
'Fire Island,' 'Anything's Possible' tie for Best Streaming/TV Film at GLAAD Media Awards
Martha Stewart, Megan Fox cover Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue
Martha Stewart, Megan Fox cover Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement