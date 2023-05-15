Jamie Foxx, daughter Corrine Foxx announce new show 'We Are Family'

1/5

Jamie Foxx and his daughter, Corinne Foxx, attend the 18th annual BET Awards in Los Angeles in June 2018. The duo will co-host a new game show "We Are Family," coming to Fox in 2024. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- Jamie Foxx and his daughter, Corrine Foxx, will co-host a new music game show called We Are Family for Fox, the network announced today. This comes amid the actor's recuperation from a "medical complication," that Corrine Foxx announced on April 12. Though Foxx has not yet been photographed in public, his daughter posted on social media that the actor has been "out of the hospital for weeks" and is well enough to be playing pickleball. Advertisement

Foxx and his oldest daughter will front the show which has been ordered to series.

"We are thrilled to be developing We Are Family with Jeff Apploff and our friends at Fox Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of Beat Shazam,'" Jamie Foxx and Corinne said via a statement from the network. "We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we've had creating it when it premieres next year."

We Are Family is expected to be part of Fox's slate of shows in 2024. The show will have an audience of just 100 people. They will play through several rounds to try to discover who the non-celebrity relative is related to when they perform a series of duets with the hidden famous family member. The celebrities will be chosen from music, movie and sports, per the show description.



"Jamie and Corinne are important partners to the Fox Family," Allison Wallach, president of unscripted programming for Fox Entertainment said per the release. "Their boundless energy and charming interplay with contestants are irresistible, which make them the perfect hosts of 'We Are Family.'

Jamie Foxx announced via an Instagram post that Nick Cannon and Kelly Osborne would temporarily replace him and his daughter as the host and deejay on Beat Shazam.

"Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon See u all soon," Jamie posted when the announcement was made. Cannon will host 12 episodes of Beat Shazam starting with the Season 6 premiere on May 23.

