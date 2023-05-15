1/5

Timothy Olyphant will reprise Raylan Givens in the new series "Justified: City Primeval." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- FX is gearing up for the release of the Justified sequel series. The network shared a teaser and July premiere date for the new show, Justified: City Primeval, on Monday. Advertisement

Justified: City Primeval is a sequel to Justified, which had a six-season run on FX from 2010 to 2015. Both series are inspired by the Elmore Leonard character Raylan Givens, a U.S. Marshal.

The sequel is based on Leonard's novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit, which follows Givens, now a father to a 15-year-old daughter, as he pursues the sociopathic "Oklahoma Wildman" in Detroit.

Timothy Olyphant returns as Givens, with Aunjanue Ellis as Carolyn Wilde and Boyd Holbrook as Clement Mansel, aka the Oklahoma Wildman.

FX first announced the sequel series in January 2022. Dave Andron and Michael Dinner will serve as writers, showrunners and executive producers, with Andron to also direct.

Justified: City Primeval will premiere July 18 on FX and also stream on Hulu.

Watch out Motor City, here comes Raylan Givens. FX's Justified: City Primeval, premieres July 18th. Stream on Hulu. #JustifiedFX #CityPrimevalFX pic.twitter.com/aQi5jLoskx— FX Networks (@FXNetworks) May 15, 2023

Advertisement

FX also announced premiere dates for What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 (July 13), Reservation Dogs Season 3 (Aug. 2) and Archer Season 14 (Aug. 30).