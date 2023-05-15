Trending
Advertisement
TV
May 15, 2023 / 2:32 PM

'Based on a True Story' trailer: Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina investigate killer

By Annie Martin
1/5
Kaley Cuoco stars in the dark comedy thriller "Based on a True Story." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Kaley Cuoco stars in the dark comedy thriller "Based on a True Story." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- Peacock is teasing the new show Based on a True Story.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the dark comedy series Monday featuring Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina.

Advertisement

Based on a True Story is written, created and executive produced by Craig Rosenberg (The Boys), who also serves as showrunner. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan also serve as executive producers.

Cuoco and Messina star as Ava and Nathan, a couple "who seize a unique opportunity to capitalize on America's obsession with true crime."

The trailer shows Ava (Cuoco) and Nathan (Messina) form the idea of launching a true crime podcast to investigate a killer.

"Over the last decade, a true crime phenomenon has swept over America. Podcasts, documentaries, fictional shows based on true stories -- they dominate the culture. Murderers have become celebrities and celebrities have become murderers which inspired me to create this show," Rosenberg said in a statement.

"I became fascinated with the idea of a relatable married couple whose youthful dreams hadn't come to fruition and who saw the true crime tidal wave as an opportunity to change their lives and save their marriage. Our Los Angeles setting -- the city where everybody wants to be famous -- became a vivid backdrop to our story of fame, ambition, aspiration and murder," he added. "Please sit back and join Ava and Nathan as they try to navigate the dangerous proposal they make."

Advertisement

The cast also includes Tom Bateman, Priscilla Quintana, Liana Liberato, Natalia Dyer, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Aisha Alfa, Annabelle Dexter-Jones and Li Jun Li.

Based on a True Story premieres June 8 on Peacock.

Read More

'Based on a True Story' photos introduce Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina dark comedy 'Justified' sequel series gets teaser, July premiere date Zara Larsson to make acting debut in Netflix film What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'The Bear' remodels, hires new staff in Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Bear' remodels, hires new staff in Season 2 trailer
May 15 (UPI) -- FX released the trailer for "The Bear" Season 2 on Monday, showcasing the plot of remodeling the sandwich shop and creating new dishes.
'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 5 to reunite 'RHONY' alums
TV // 1 hour ago
'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 5 to reunite 'RHONY' alums
May 15 (UPI) -- Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan and other "Real Housewives of New York" alums will star in "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy."
Al Roker appears on 'Today' after knee surgery: 'Just another day!'
TV // 2 hours ago
Al Roker appears on 'Today' after knee surgery: 'Just another day!'
May 15 (UPI) -- "Today" weather anchor Al Roker gave a health update after undergoing his second knee replacement surgery.
Jamie Foxx, daughter Corrine Foxx announce new show 'We Are Family'
TV // 3 hours ago
Jamie Foxx, daughter Corrine Foxx announce new show 'We Are Family'
May 15 (UPI) -- Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corrine announced a new game show "We Are Family" that will air on Fox.
'Justified' sequel series gets teaser, July premiere date
TV // 3 hours ago
'Justified' sequel series gets teaser, July premiere date
May 15 (UPI) -- "Justified: City Primeval," a sequel to "Justified" starring Timothy Olyphant, is coming to FX and Hulu in July.
Loren Escandon: Our society looks like 'Casa Grande' cast
TV // 5 hours ago
Loren Escandon: Our society looks like 'Casa Grande' cast
NEW YORK, May 15 (UPI) -- The stars and creators of Freevee's "Casa Grande" say their drama about wealthy farm owners and the Latino immigrants who work for them is an entertaining story that also explores family dynamics and class division.
Kelly Clarkson responds to toxic work climate claims
TV // 2 days ago
Kelly Clarkson responds to toxic work climate claims
May 13 (UPI) -- Kelly Clarkson has issued a statement responding to allegations of a toxic work climate behind the scenes at her eponymous talk show.
Tom Hanks to narrate NBC docu-series 'The Americas'
TV // 2 days ago
Tom Hanks to narrate NBC docu-series 'The Americas'
May 13 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks is set to narrate a 10-part series called "The Americas" next spring.
ABC cancels 'Alaska Daily,' 'Big Sky,' 'Company You Keep'
TV // 2 days ago
ABC cancels 'Alaska Daily,' 'Big Sky,' 'Company You Keep'
May 13 (UPI) -- ABC has canceled three of its dramas: "Alaska Daily," "Big Sky" and "The Company You Keep."
NBC orders Season 2 of 'Lopez vs. Lopez'
TV // 2 days ago
NBC orders Season 2 of 'Lopez vs. Lopez'
May 13 (UPI) -- NBC has renewed "Lopez vs. Lopez," its sitcom starring George Lopez and his real-life daughter Mayan, for a second season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Martha Stewart, Megan Fox cover Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue
Martha Stewart, Megan Fox cover Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue
Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood marries Jordan C. Brown
Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood marries Jordan C. Brown
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky celebrate son's first birthday
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky celebrate son's first birthday
Emilio Estevez made 'The Way' to 'reconnect with my Spanish roots'
Emilio Estevez made 'The Way' to 'reconnect with my Spanish roots'
Kelly Clarkson responds to toxic work climate claims
Kelly Clarkson responds to toxic work climate claims
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement