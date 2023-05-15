Al Roker appears on 'Today' after knee surgery: 'Just another day!'

1/5

Al Roker gave a health update Monday on "Today" after undergoing his second knee replacement surgery. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- Al Roker appeared on Monday's episode of Today in the wake of his knee surgery. The Today weather anchor, 68, called in and gave a health update on the show after undergoing knee replacement surgery last week. Advertisement

"It's Monday, I'm home from the hospital," he told his co-hosts. "Just another day!"

Roker's surgery was his second knee replacement surgery in two years.

"This one is a little more complicated because it was what they call a revision; it was a replacement of a replacement, so they had to take stuff out, put stuff in, so it was a bit of a bear," he said. "So we've just been kind of hanging out and chilling out, not doing anything -- which I know a lot of people find hard to believe, but in fact, that is the case."

Roker will undergo three days of physical rehabilitation per week for "a few months" as he recovers. The television personality hopes to return to Today in "the next two weeks."

"I'll just play it by ear, and that's the thing. And yes, I know, I'm not going to rush back before I have to," he said.

Advertisement For the Morning Boost, we're checking in with Al! ☀️ @alroker calls into TODAY to give an update after his surgery: "It's Monday and I'm home from the hospital, it's just another day!" pic.twitter.com/1zVX2gC5Sn— TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 15, 2023

Roker was previously hospitalized for two months in late 2022 due to other health issues. He returned to Today in January.