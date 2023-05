1/3

For the first time in 15 years, entertainment industry writers walk picket lines at Paramount Pictures and numerous other studios as their union remained at an impasse with Hollywood studios over a host of labor issues, most notably residuals for streaming content, staffing levels in writing rooms and the use of artificial intelligence in Los Angeles on May 2. Pictured is actor Rob Lowe, who joined strikers on the picket line. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- The Tony Awards ceremony, one of the biggest live theater-boosting events of the year, will not be televised as scheduled next month because of the ongoing Writers Guild America strike. The union this week denied a request from the Tony Awards Management Committee for a waiver that would have allowed the gala to air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ June 11. Advertisement

An emergency meeting is set for Monday morning to determine whether the ceremony should go on as planned, just not be televised, or be postponed altogether until the strike is over.

Broadway and film star Ariana DeBose is to host for a second consecutive year.

Most TV and film productions, including talk shows and Saturday Night Live, have been shut down since the strike began May 2.

The writers are trying to hammer out new deals with networks, studios and streaming services.

The guild's last major labor action lasted three months in 2007-08.

