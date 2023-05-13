Advertisement
May 13, 2023 / 11:19 AM

NBC orders Season 2 of 'Lopez vs. Lopez'

By Karen Butler
Comedian George Lopez is returning for Season 2 of "Lopez vs. Lopez." File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
May 13 (UPI) -- NBC has renewed Lopez vs. Lopez, its sitcom starring George Lopez and his real-life daughter Mayan, for a second season.

"We just can't get enough of this fam," the network tweeted Friday.

The show features the title characters playing fictionalized versions of themselves who reunite after a years-long estrangement.

Fresh episodes are expected to air in 2024.

"There was a time where we didn't speak and were estranged for about three years," Mayan Lopez said in a virtual press conference ahead of the show's premiere last year.

"But, really, the pandemic brought us back together, and I started making TikToks with my family to reconnect. And [showrunner] Debby Wolfe was scrolling one day and she saw one of our TikToks and this whole Lopez vs. Lopez was kind of born from that idea."

George added: "To have Debby see Mayan do TikToks about our unfortunate break in our relationship and create a beautiful thing from something that was so painful and so much my fault is just a wonderful thing."

