May 11, 2023 / 3:11 PM

Negan, Maggie seek missing son in 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' trailer

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan will reprise his role as Negan in "The Walking Dead" spinoff "The Walking Dead: Dead City." File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI
Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan will reprise his role as Negan in "The Walking Dead" spinoff "The Walking Dead: Dead City." File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- The Walking Dead universe continues to expand. In a new trailer for one of its spinoffs, The Walking Dead: Dead City, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) reprise their roles and head to New York City in search of Maggie's kidnapped son.

But the New York City in the trailer is a ruined version with trees growing out of iconic skyscrapers. The city is overrun with zombies and the humans left to combat them. To the tune of "Gimme Danger" by Iggie and The Stooges, Negan and Maggie travel through murky waters to even get to the island.

Once there, they encounter The Croat, (Željko Ivanek), who keeps order in Manhattan by not letting anyone leave. Fortunately, they also encounter a group led by Tommaso (Jonathan Higginbotham), who are willing to assist them, or so it appears.

Despite their history, Maggie wants Negan's help because he knows The Croat.

"You need me," Negan says.

But both the Croat and a mysterious stranger (Gaius Charles) are looking for Negan.

"I don't know why you're with that man I'm looking for," he tells Maggie, though they are separated by a barrier. "But I will get to you," he says.

This is the fifth spinoff in the series spawned from the original show The Walking Dead, which aired for 11 seasons on AMC. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon heads to France later this year, with its star Norman Reedus, reprising his role as well.

The Walking Dead: Dead City debuts on June 18 on AMC and AMC+.

