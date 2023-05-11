1/5

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas arrive on the red carpet for The Met Gala celebrating the opening of Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty in New York City on May 1, 2023. Chopra Jonas talked to Jennifer Hudson on her show about 'destiny' with her husband and celebrating Mother's Day. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Citadel star Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared on the Jennifer Hudson show this week to discuss her life as a mother and wife. In Citadel, now airing on Prime Video she plays spy Nina Sinh, who is part of a global spy group. She's married to fellow spy Mason Kane played by British actor, Richard Madden. It's one of the most expensive streaming shows ever made and has been met with mixed reviews. Advertisement

The Indian-American actress married musician Nick Jonas in a lavish five-day ceremony in both the Indian and Christian traditions. Now the two have a baby daughter, Malti, who spent 100 days in the NICU after being born via surrogate in January 2022.

"We were recently referred to as a longtime couple," Chopra told Hudson. "That's so weird. Where did the time go? We just got married. Long time couple?" she laughed. Much has been made of the couple's age difference, as Chopra Jonas is 40 and her husband is 30. She told Hudson she found out from his mother that Jonas knew about her from an early age.

Advertisement

"I just turned 18 [when] I won the Miss World pageant," she told Hudson. "This was November I had turned 18 in July. Complete child. I had no idea what I was doing or what this world entailed. Didn't have a lot of practice. But apparently, my mother-in-law was like 'I remember watching you' when you won."

She added that Nick's father loved pageants and that his mother remembers Nick sitting down with him to watch. Hudson suggested that their relationship was destiny.

"I do believe that people are meant to be with each other for whatever duration that is supposed to be," Chopra said, "and I think that people collide because you're supposed to create on this small, short life that you have, memories that you will take forward, family, and I think that Nick and I had, through our lives, like these weird, enchanted little moments. But it's lovely now to have found your person."

Just ahead of Mother's Day, Chopra Jonas also talked about the couple's daughter and how hard it was to see her struggling in her first weeks of life last year.

Advertisement

"Our daughter had just come out of the NICU," Chopra Jonas said. "She spent about 110 days in the neonatal ward and it was just a very scary time. She was so little. So that Mother's Day was very emotional but now she's like Speedy Gonzales, just like crawling everywhere, bumping her head everywhere, it's amazing. So it's a very joyous and it's a happy time for me."

The first three episodes of Citadel are now available on Prime Video.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden walk the red carpet at 'Citadel' premiere in LA