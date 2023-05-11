Trending
Advertisement
TV
May 11, 2023 / 3:35 PM

'Heels' Season 2 to premiere July 28, new photos released

By Fred Topel
1/7
Alexander Ludwig (L) and Stephen Amell star in "Heels." Photo courtesy of Starz
Alexander Ludwig (L) and Stephen Amell star in "Heels." Photo courtesy of Starz

May 11 (UPI) -- Starz announced the premiere date for Season 2 of its wrestling drama, Heels. Season 2 premieres July 28 at 10 p.m. EDT.

Heels stars Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig as brothers who perform in a local Georgia professional wrestling league. Starz also released first look photos from the new season.

Advertisement

One photo shows Ace (Ludwig) confront Jack (Amell), who has been calling the shots on the character storylines in the Duffy Wrestling League. The announcement reveals Jack is making a deal with a streaming service.

Another photo shows Crystal (Kelli Berglund) in the ring. Crystal's desire to join the action rather than stand on the sidelines was a plot point of Season 1. A photo shows Heels showrunner Mike O'Malley as the character Gully, owner of a rival league for which Ace leaves Duffy.

Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Allen Maldonado, Chris Bauer, Trey Tucker, Robby Ramos, Alice Barrett Mitchell, Roxton Garcia, David James Elliot, Joel Murray, CM Punk, AJ Mendez, Josh Segarra and Emmy Raver-Lampman also star.

Heels premiered on Aug. 15, 2021 making it nearly two years between seasons. Starz renewed the series back in November 2021.

Advertisement

Read More

Rafael Casal: 'Blindspotting' humanizes the incarcerated 'Outlander' Season 7 trailer shows Jamie, Claire caught up in Revolutionary War 'Minx' Season 2 coming to Starz in July

Latest Headlines

Negan, Maggie seek missing son in 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' trailer
TV // 24 minutes ago
Negan, Maggie seek missing son in 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' trailer
May 11 (UPI) -- The universe of "The Walking Dead" returns in a new spinoff to the popular series called "The Walking Dead: Dead City."
Rafael Casal: 'Blindspotting' humanizes the incarcerated
TV // 36 minutes ago
Rafael Casal: 'Blindspotting' humanizes the incarcerated
NEW YORK, May 11 (UPI) -- "Blindspotting" co-creator and star Rafael Casal says he hopes his Starz dramedy series presents a different point of view about the incarcerated and their loved ones than that often portrayed in the media.
'Black Mirror' Season 6 teaser introduces 5 new 'mind-bending' stories
TV // 58 minutes ago
'Black Mirror' Season 6 teaser introduces 5 new 'mind-bending' stories
May 11 (UPI) -- Netflix shared episode titles and a brief look at "Black Mirror" Season 6.
Eva Pilgrim, DeMarco Morgan named new hosts for 'GMA' third hour
TV // 1 hour ago
Eva Pilgrim, DeMarco Morgan named new hosts for 'GMA' third hour
May 11 (UPI) -- Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan will replace T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach as the anchors for the third hour of "Good Morning America."
'Foundation': Lee Pace faces uprising in Season 2 teaser trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
'Foundation': Lee Pace faces uprising in Season 2 teaser trailer
May 11 (UPI) -- "Foundation," a sci-fi drama based on the Isaac Asimov short stories and starring Jared Harris and Lee Pace, will return for a second season on Apple TV+.
'Outlander' Season 7 trailer shows Jamie, Claire caught up in Revolutionary War
TV // 2 hours ago
'Outlander' Season 7 trailer shows Jamie, Claire caught up in Revolutionary War
May 11 (UPI) -- "Outlander," a romantic drama series starring Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan, will return for a seventh season on Starz in June.
Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen walk red carpet at 'Platonic' premiere
TV // 3 hours ago
Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen walk red carpet at 'Platonic' premiere
May 11 (UPI) -- Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen attended the Los Angeles premiere of their Apple TV+ series "Platonic."
'The Full Monty' cast reunites in trailer for sequel series
TV // 4 hours ago
'The Full Monty' cast reunites in trailer for sequel series
May 11 (UPI) -- "The Full Monty," a sequel series to the 1997 film starring Robert Carlyle and Mark Addy, is coming to FX on Hulu.
'Jennifer Hudson Show': Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks about marriage, motherhood
TV // 4 hours ago
'Jennifer Hudson Show': Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks about marriage, motherhood
May 11 (UPI) -- Actress Priyanka Chopra appeared on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," sharing about her marriage, new baby and her lavish weddings to Nick Jonas.
'Animal Control': Joel McHale comedy renewed for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Animal Control': Joel McHale comedy renewed for Season 2
May 10 (UPI) -- "Animal Control," a workplace comedy starring Joel McHale, will return for a second season on Fox.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'General Hospital' star Jacklyn Zeman dies at age 70
'General Hospital' star Jacklyn Zeman dies at age 70
Photos: Notable Deaths of 2023
Photos: Notable Deaths of 2023
'Call Me Kat,' 'SWAT' canceled
'Call Me Kat,' 'SWAT' canceled
Sophie Turner asks for privacy after accidentally posting video of daughter
Sophie Turner asks for privacy after accidentally posting video of daughter
Photos: Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne attend 'Platonic' premiere
Photos: Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne attend 'Platonic' premiere
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement