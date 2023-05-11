1/3

Mark Addy reprises Dave in "The Full Monty" sequel series. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- FX is giving a glimpse of the new series The Full Monty. The network shared a trailer for the show Thursday featuring Robert Carlyle and Mark Addy. Advertisement

The Full Monty is a sequel to the 1997 film of the same name, which followed a group of unemployed men who form a male striptease act in Sheffield, England, in the 1990s.

The sequel series takes place 25 years later and follows the group as they "navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society's crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors."

Carlyle (Gaz), Addy (Dave), Lesley Sharp (Jean), Hugo Speer (Guy), Paul Barber (Horse), Steve Huison (Lomper), Wim Snape (Nathan) and Tom Wilkinson (Gerald) return to star, while Talitha Wing joins the cast as Gaz's teenage daughter, Destiny.

"The Full Monty gang is back after 25 years, swapping their stage costumes for dognapping, racing pigeons and one very unconventional hostage situation. Gaz might be older but he's no wiser, and best mate Dave refuses to get sucked into any more of his antics. But when tragedy strikes, the whole Monty gang must pull together for a common purpose: to honor an old friend," an official synopsis reads.

Simon Beaufoy, who wrote the original film, returns to create, write and executive produce the show with Alice Nutter.

The Full Monty premieres June 14 on FX on Hulu.