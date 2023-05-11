Trending
May 11, 2023 / 1:48 PM

'Foundation': Lee Pace faces uprising in Season 2 teaser trailer

By Annie Martin
Lee Pace plays Brother Day on the Apple TV+ series "Foundation." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Lee Pace plays Brother Day on the Apple TV+ series "Foundation." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

May 11 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of Foundation Season 2.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the season Thursday featuring Lee Pace and Jared Harris.

Foundation is a sci-fi drama based on the Isaac Asimov short stories. The series follows Hari Seldon (Harris), a psychohistorian who hopes to save humanity by establishing the Foundation, a group that rebels against the Galactic Empire led by Brother Day (Pace).

The Season 2 teaser shows Brother Day (Pace) face an uprising as Seldon is heard declaring "All empires fall."

Lou Llobell (Gaal Dornick), Leah Harvey (Salvor Hardin), Laura Birn (Eto Demerzel), Terrence Mann (Brother Dusk) and Cassin Bilton (Brother Dawn) also star.

Season 2 opens more than a century after the Season 1 finale. The season follows "four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity."

"As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire," an official synopsis reads.

David S. Goyer serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Foundation Season 2 premieres July 14 on Apple TV+, with subsequent episodes to follow weekly on Fridays. The companion podcast Foundation: The Official Podcast, hosted by Jason Concepcion and David Goyer, will also return.

