Trending
Advertisement
TV
May 11, 2023 / 2:38 PM

'Black Mirror' Season 6 teaser introduces 5 new 'mind-bending' stories

By Annie Martin
1/5
Aaron Paul stars in "Black Mirror" Season 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Aaron Paul stars in "Black Mirror" Season 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for the release of Black Mirror Season 6.

The streaming service shared episode titles and a brief look at the new season Thursday.

Advertisement

Black Mirror is a British anthology series created by Charlie Brooker. Netflix previously described Season 6 as "the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet."

Season 6 will consist of five new "mind-bending" episodes:

  • "Joan is Awful," written by Brooker, directed by Ally Pankiw and starring Annie Murphy, Salma Hayek, Michael Cera, Himesh Patel, Rob Delaney and Ben Barnes.
  • "Loch Henry," written by Brooker, directed by Sam Miller, and starring Samuel Blenkin, Myha'la Herrold, Daniel Portman, John Hannah and Monica Dolan.
  • "Beyond the Sea," written by Brooker, directed by John Crowley, and starring Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Auden Thornton and Rory Culkin.
  • "Mazey Day," written by Brooker, directed by Uta Briesewitz, and starring Zazie Beetz, Clara Rugaard and Danny Ramirez.
  • "Demon 79," written by Brooker and Bisha K. Ali, directed by Toby Haynes, and starring Anjara Vasan, Paapa Essiedu, Katherine Rose Morley and David Shields.

Season 6 premieres on Netflix in June. The season is the first to be released in four years.

Advertisement

Read More

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck cozy up at 'The Mother' premiere 'Outlander' Season 7 trailer shows Jamie, Claire caught up in Revolutionary War 'Poor Things' teaser: Emma Stone stars in fantastical Yorgos Lanthimos film What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Heels' Season 2 to premiere July 28, new photos released
TV // 15 minutes ago
'Heels' Season 2 to premiere July 28, new photos released
May 11 (UPI) -- Starz announced the premiere date for "Heels" Season 2 on Thursday and shared the first photos from the July 28 premiere.
Negan, Maggie seek missing son in 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' trailer
TV // 39 minutes ago
Negan, Maggie seek missing son in 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' trailer
May 11 (UPI) -- The universe of "The Walking Dead" returns in a new spinoff to the popular series called "The Walking Dead: Dead City."
Rafael Casal: 'Blindspotting' humanizes the incarcerated
TV // 51 minutes ago
Rafael Casal: 'Blindspotting' humanizes the incarcerated
NEW YORK, May 11 (UPI) -- "Blindspotting" co-creator and star Rafael Casal says he hopes his Starz dramedy series presents a different point of view about the incarcerated and their loved ones than that often portrayed in the media.
Eva Pilgrim, DeMarco Morgan named new hosts for 'GMA' third hour
TV // 1 hour ago
Eva Pilgrim, DeMarco Morgan named new hosts for 'GMA' third hour
May 11 (UPI) -- Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan will replace T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach as the anchors for the third hour of "Good Morning America."
'Foundation': Lee Pace faces uprising in Season 2 teaser trailer
TV // 2 hours ago
'Foundation': Lee Pace faces uprising in Season 2 teaser trailer
May 11 (UPI) -- "Foundation," a sci-fi drama based on the Isaac Asimov short stories and starring Jared Harris and Lee Pace, will return for a second season on Apple TV+.
'Outlander' Season 7 trailer shows Jamie, Claire caught up in Revolutionary War
TV // 2 hours ago
'Outlander' Season 7 trailer shows Jamie, Claire caught up in Revolutionary War
May 11 (UPI) -- "Outlander," a romantic drama series starring Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan, will return for a seventh season on Starz in June.
Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen walk red carpet at 'Platonic' premiere
TV // 4 hours ago
Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen walk red carpet at 'Platonic' premiere
May 11 (UPI) -- Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen attended the Los Angeles premiere of their Apple TV+ series "Platonic."
'The Full Monty' cast reunites in trailer for sequel series
TV // 4 hours ago
'The Full Monty' cast reunites in trailer for sequel series
May 11 (UPI) -- "The Full Monty," a sequel series to the 1997 film starring Robert Carlyle and Mark Addy, is coming to FX on Hulu.
'Jennifer Hudson Show': Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks about marriage, motherhood
TV // 4 hours ago
'Jennifer Hudson Show': Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks about marriage, motherhood
May 11 (UPI) -- Actress Priyanka Chopra appeared on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," sharing about her marriage, new baby and her lavish weddings to Nick Jonas.
'Animal Control': Joel McHale comedy renewed for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'Animal Control': Joel McHale comedy renewed for Season 2
May 10 (UPI) -- "Animal Control," a workplace comedy starring Joel McHale, will return for a second season on Fox.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'General Hospital' star Jacklyn Zeman dies at age 70
'General Hospital' star Jacklyn Zeman dies at age 70
Photos: Notable Deaths of 2023
Photos: Notable Deaths of 2023
'Call Me Kat,' 'SWAT' canceled
'Call Me Kat,' 'SWAT' canceled
Sophie Turner asks for privacy after accidentally posting video of daughter
Sophie Turner asks for privacy after accidentally posting video of daughter
Photos: Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne attend 'Platonic' premiere
Photos: Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne attend 'Platonic' premiere
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement