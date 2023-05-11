May 11 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for the release of Black Mirror Season 6.
The streaming service shared episode titles and a brief look at the new season Thursday.
Black Mirror is a British anthology series created by Charlie Brooker. Netflix previously described Season 6 as "the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet."
Season 6 will consist of five new "mind-bending" episodes:
Season 6 premieres on Netflix in June. The season is the first to be released in four years.