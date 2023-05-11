1/5

Aaron Paul stars in "Black Mirror" Season 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for the release of Black Mirror Season 6. The streaming service shared episode titles and a brief look at the new season Thursday. Advertisement

Black Mirror is a British anthology series created by Charlie Brooker. Netflix previously described Season 6 as "the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet."

Five brand new mind-bending stories from the world of Black Mirror, coming this June: Joan is Awful Loch Henry Beyond the Sea Mazey Day Demon '79. pic.twitter.com/i1R90pHmt7— Netflix (@netflix) May 11, 2023

Season 6 will consist of five new "mind-bending" episodes:

"Joan is Awful," written by Brooker, directed by Ally Pankiw and starring Annie Murphy, Salma Hayek, Michael Cera, Himesh Patel, Rob Delaney and Ben Barnes.

"Loch Henry," written by Brooker, directed by Sam Miller, and starring Samuel Blenkin, Myha'la Herrold, Daniel Portman, John Hannah and Monica Dolan.

"Beyond the Sea," written by Brooker, directed by John Crowley, and starring Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Auden Thornton and Rory Culkin.

"Mazey Day," written by Brooker, directed by Uta Briesewitz, and starring Zazie Beetz, Clara Rugaard and Danny Ramirez.

"Demon 79," written by Brooker and Bisha K. Ali, directed by Toby Haynes, and starring Anjara Vasan, Paapa Essiedu, Katherine Rose Morley and David Shields.

Season 6 premieres on Netflix in June. The season is the first to be released in four years.