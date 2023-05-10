'Tracker' series with Justin Hartley to premiere on CBS after Super Bowl LVIII

1/5

Justin Hartley stars in the new series "Tracker." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Justin Hartley's series Tracker is coming to CBS in February 2024 after Super Bowl LVIII. CBS announced the premiere date while unveiling its 2023-2024 primetime schedule in a press release Wednesday. Advertisement

Tracker is a new drama starring Hartley as Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist "who roams the country as a 'reward seeker,' using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family," according to an official description.

Tracker will premiere Feb. 11 following Super Bowl LVIII.

The schedule also features Elsbeth, a Good Wife and Good Fight spinoff starring Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, "an astute but unconventional attorney who utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD."

In addition, Matlock, a reboot of the Andy Griffith law drama, will join the lineup. Kathy Bates stars as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, "a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases."

Advertisement

"CBS programming across entertainment, news and sports continues to appeal to audiences on all platforms, including Paramount+, the fastest-growing streaming service in the U.S.," CBS president and CEO George Cheeks said in a statement. "It all starts with a winning broadcast Network that has an undeniable track record for nurturing long-running franchises and launching new hits every year. The new shows and schedule set to launch next year, combined with the Super Bowl, NCAA Tournament, the Grammy Awards and other Network events will make America's top-rated Network an even bigger force next year."

Check out our 2023-2024 Primetime Schedule! What show are you MOST looking forward to watching with us? pic.twitter.com/1LCvz5NDs2— CBS (@CBS) May 10, 2023

Other programming includes the new comedy Poppa's House with Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., and returning series FBI, Survivor, The Amazing Race, NCIS, Young Sheldon, Ghosts, Fire Country and 60 Minutes.