May 10, 2023 / 1:06 PM

Arnold Schwarzenegger reflects in trailer for Netflix docuseries

By Annie Martin
"Arnold," a new documentary about the life and career of Arnold Schwarzenegger, is coming to Netflix. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
"Arnold," a new documentary about the life and career of Arnold Schwarzenegger, is coming to Netflix. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new series Arnold.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the docuseries Wednesday featuring actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Arnold is a three-part documentary exploring the life and career of Schwarzenegger, 75, who first came to fame as a bodybuilder in his home country of Austria.

Schwarzenegger launched his acting career in the United States in the 1970s and established himself as an action superstar after appearing in such films as Conan the Barbarian, The Terminator and Predator.

He later pursued a political career and served as governor of California from 2003 to 2011.

"In the series, there's unprecedented access to the most candid interviews from Schwarzenegger, his friends, foes, co-stars and observers. We see many talk about his days pumping iron to his triumphs in Hollywood, all the way to his time governing the state of California. The joys and turbulence of his family life are unveiled in a tale that matches his larger-than-life persona," an official description reads.

Arnold is directed by Lesley Chilcott and executive produced by Allen Hughes. The series premieres June 7.

Schwarzenegger will also star in his first TV series, the action-comedy Fubar, which premieres May 25 on Netflix.

