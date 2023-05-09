'True Lies,' 'East New York' canceled after one season on CBS

1/5

"True Lies" stars Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga attend the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- CBS has canceled its freshman dramas True Lies and East New York due to low ratings. Check out my new show True Lies! More spies! #TrueLies premieres Wednesday, March 1st at 10/9c on @CBS and @ParamountPlus. @TrueLiesCBS pic.twitter.com/gM5vFx7Knu— Matt Nix (@MattNixTV) January 15, 2023 Advertisement

The adaptation of the 1994 movie of the same name will air its final episode on May 17.

It stars Steve Howey as an international spy who keeps his career a secret from his wife, played by Ginger Gonzaga. The cast also includes Erica Hernandez, Omar Miller, Mike O'Gorman, Annabella Didion and Lucas Jaye.

Amanda Warren and Jimmy Smits' Brooklyn cop drama, East New York, will wrap up its one and only season on May 14.

Renewed for CBS' 2023-24 TV season are Blue Bloods, Bob Hearts Abishola, CSI: Vegas, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, Ghosts, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i, SWAT, The Neighborhood, Young Sheldon, Fire Country and So Help Me Todd.