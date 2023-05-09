Trending
May 9, 2023

'Yellowstone' Season 5, Part 1 coming to Peacock on May 25

By Annie Martin
"Yellowstone" Season 5, Part 1 starring Kevin Costner will start streaming May 25 on Peacock. File Photo by David Becker/UPI
"Yellowstone" Season 5, Part 1 starring Kevin Costner will start streaming May 25 on Peacock. File Photo by David Becker/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Yellowstone Season 5, Part 1 is heading to Peacock.

Peacock announced in a press release Tuesday that the episodes will start streaming May 25.

Seasons 1-4 are already available on the service.

Yellowstone is a Western drama that airs on Paramount Network. Peacock acquired exclusive rights to stream the show in 2020, rather than the Paramount+ streaming service, a situation Paramount Global president and CEO Bob Bakish previously called "unfortunate."

Yellowstone is created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. The series follows the Duttons, a ranch-owning family in Montana.

Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser and Kelsey Asbille star.

Season 5, Part 2 will premiere on Paramount Network in November.

News broke Friday that Season 5 will be the show's last.

'1883' marathon set for Paramount Network on June 18 'Yellowstone' to end with Season 5, sequel series in the works 'Special Ops: Lioness' photos introduce Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman spy thriller

