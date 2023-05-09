Trending
May 9, 2023 / 1:57 PM

'Queen of the Universe' Season 2 introduces new drag queens, judge

By Fred Topel
From left, judges Michelle Visage, Trixie Mattel, Mel B and Vanessa Williams with host Graham Norton return for "Queen of the Universe" Season 2. Photo courtesy of Paramount+
From left, judges Michelle Visage, Trixie Mattel, Mel B and Vanessa Williams with host Graham Norton return for "Queen of the Universe" Season 2. Photo courtesy of Paramount+

May 9 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the trailer for Queen of the Universe Season 2 on Tuesday. The drag queen singing competition returns June 2.

Graham Norton hosts the singing competition where international drag queens compete to be crowned queen of the universe. Mel B joins the previous judges, Michelle Visage, Vanessa Williams and Trixie Mattel.

Contestants for Season 2 include Italian Aura Eternal, Brazilian Chloe V, Floridian Jazell Royale, Dutch Love Masisi, Philippine Maxie, Californian Militia Scunt, Israeli Miss Sistrata, Mexican Taiga Brava, Australian Trevor Ashley and British Viola.

RuPaul executive produces Queen of the Universe. Paramount+ is also home to Drag Race All Stars, a new season of which premieres Friday.

Two back-to-back episodes of Queen premiere June 2 in the U.S. and Canada, and June 3 in U.K., Latin America, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Australia. New episodes premiere weekly.

