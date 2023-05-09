Trending
May 9, 2023 / 1:45 PM

'Jack Ryan' Season 4 to premiere on Prime Video in June

By Annie Martin
1/5
John Krasinski plays Jack Ryan on the Prime Video series "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
John Krasinski plays Jack Ryan on the Prime Video series "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan will return for a fourth and final season in June.

Amazon announced in a press release Tuesday that Season 4 of the political action thriller series will premiere June 30.

Jack Ryan is based on the character created by author Tom Clancy. The series follows Jack Ryan (John Krasinski), a Marine veteran and financial analyst working for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Season 4 will see Ryan take on "his most dangerous mission yet: facing an enemy both foreign and domestic."

"As the new CIA Acting Deputy Director, Jack Ryan is tasked with unearthing internal corruption, and in doing so, uncovers a series of suspicious black ops that would expose the vulnerability of the country. As Jack and the team investigate how deep the corruption runs, he discovers a far worse reality -- the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organization -- ultimately revealing a conspiracy much closer to home and testing our hero's belief in the system he has always fought to protect," an official synopsis reads.

Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly, Betty Gabriel and Abbie Cornish also return to star. Michael Peña and Louis Ozawa will join the cast in Season 4.

Jack Ryan was renewed for Season 4 in October 2021.

Season 3 premiered in December 2022.

