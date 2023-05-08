1/5

Uzo Aduba stars in the limited series "Painkiller." File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Netflix is introducing the new series Painkiller. The streaming service shared first-look photos for the drama Monday featuring Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick and Taylor Kitsch. Advertisement

Painkiller is a limited series that explores the origins of the opioid crisis. The show "will spotlight stories of the perpetrators, victims, and truth-seekers whose lives are forever altered by the invention of OxyContin."

Painkiller is inspired by Patrick Radden Keefe's New Yorker article "The Family That Built an Empire of Pain" and the Barry Meier book Pain Killer: An Empire of Deceit and the Origin of America's Opioid Epidemic.

Clark Gregg, Jack Mulhern, Sam Anderson, Ana Cruz Kayne, Brian Markinson, Noah Harpster, John Ales, Johnny Sneed and Tyler Ritter also have roles.

Here's your first look at Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick and Taylor Kitsch in Painkiller, a new limited series inspired by real events based on America's opioid crisis premiering August 10 pic.twitter.com/ex6jRGk73L— Netflix (@netflix) May 8, 2023

Eric Newman (Narcos) executive produces with Alex Gibney, with Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster as showrunners and executive producers. Peter Berg (The Leftovers) will direct the show.

"A tragedy decades in the making, the opioid crisis has become one of the most devastating public health crises of our time. Unlike other drug epidemics, born from underground manufacturing and covert smuggling, this epidemic began by prescription -- dispensed by doctors, approved by government regulators, and promoted by a family-owned pharmaceutical giant that made billions while betraying the trust of patients and the public. I'm grateful to Michael & Noah, and Alex for bringing this story to me," Newman previously said.

Painkiller premieres Aug. 10 on Netflix.