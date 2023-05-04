Trending
May 4, 2023 / 12:16 PM

'With Love': Lily is caught in love triangle in Season 2 trailer

By Annie Martin
1/5
Emeraude Toubia plays Lily Diaz on "With Love." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
May 4 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of With Love Season 2.

Prime Video shared a trailer for the season Thursday featuring Emeraude Toubia and Mark Indelicato.

With Love is a romantic dramedy created by Gloria Calderón Kellett (One Day at a Time). The series follows siblings Lily (Toubia) and Jorge Diaz (Indelicato) as the navigate relationships and big life changes.

The trailer shows Lily caught in a love triangle with Santiago (Rome Flynn) and Nick (Desmond Chiam), while Jorge faces challenges in his relationship with Henry (Vincent Rodriguez III).

"Following her whirlwind romance with Santiago, Lily decides to focus all her energy on a personal journey of self-love, by growing her makeup styling business and looking into homeownership. But when both Santiago and Nick profess their feelings for her, Lily wrestles with what is best for her future," an official synopsis reads. "Meanwhile Jorge begins to question whether he and Henry are truly compatible."

Isis King, Benito Martinez, Constance Marie and Todd Grinnell also star.

With Love Season 2 premieres June 2 on Prime Video.

