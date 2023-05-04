Trending
Advertisement
TV
May 4, 2023 / 10:56 AM

'Selling Sunset': Chrishell Stause, Nicole Young clash in Season 6 trailer

By Annie Martin
1/5
Chrishell Stause returns in "Selling Sunset" Season 6. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
Chrishell Stause returns in "Selling Sunset" Season 6. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Selling Sunset Season 6.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Thursday featuring Chrishell Stause, Heather El Moussa, Mary Fitzgerald, Chelsea Lazkani and other cast members.

Advertisement

The preview teases new drama in Season 6, including a feud between Stause and Nicole Young.

"You took credit for two listings that I sold," Young accuses Stause in one scene.

"You're clearly out to get me, and I want to get to the bottom of it," Stause responds.

In addition, new cast member Bre Tiesi shakes up the office.

Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Brett Oppenheim and Jason Oppenheim also star.

Selling Sunset is a reality series that follows the agents at the Oppenheim Group, a luxury real estate firm in Los Angeles.

Season 6 premieres May 19.

Read More

'Selling Sunset' Season 6 coming to Netflix in May Kristen Doute says Tom Sandoval cheated with 'multiple' people Chanel Iman expecting third child, her first with Davon Godchaux What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'One Piece' creator gives update on live-action series: 'We're in the final process'
TV // 27 minutes ago
'One Piece' creator gives update on live-action series: 'We're in the final process'
May 4 (UPI) -- "One Piece" creator Eiichiro Oda said the live-action adaptation at Netflix will be "setting sail very soon."
Nick Cannon to guest host 'Beat Shazam' amid Jamie Foxx's hospitalization
TV // 22 hours ago
Nick Cannon to guest host 'Beat Shazam' amid Jamie Foxx's hospitalization
May 3 (UPI) -- Nick Cannon will fill in for Jamie Foxx on the Fox series "Beat Shazam" due to Foxx's hospitalization.
'Sweet Tooth': Netflix renews series for third and final season
TV // 1 day ago
'Sweet Tooth': Netflix renews series for third and final season
May 3 (UPI) -- "Sweet Tooth," a post-apocalyptic series based on the Jeff Lemire comic book, will return for a third and final season on Netflix.
TV review: Joe Pesci steals Pete Davidson's raunchy, heartfelt 'Bupkis'
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: Joe Pesci steals Pete Davidson's raunchy, heartfelt 'Bupkis'
LOS ANGELES, May 3 (UPI) -- "Bupkis," premiering Thursday on Peacock, finds outrageous comedy and genuine heart in Pete Davidson's autobiographical series, but it's Joe Pesci who runs away with the show as his grandfather.
'SNL' to air repeat episodes due to Writers Guild of America strike
TV // 1 day ago
'SNL' to air repeat episodes due to Writers Guild of America strike
May 3 (UPI) -- Former cast member Pete Davidson was set to guest host for the first time since leaving the sketch-comedy program last year.
Judah Miller: 'Bupkis' is surreal exploration of Pete Davidson's absurd life
TV // 1 day ago
Judah Miller: 'Bupkis' is surreal exploration of Pete Davidson's absurd life
NEW YORK, May 3 (UPI) -- "Bupkis" showrunner Judah Miller says his new Peacock comedy explores the disparity between comedian Pete Davidson's public persona and the way his family and friends see him.
Roku announces new Charlie Puth, Sofia Vergara shows and more
TV // 1 day ago
Roku announces new Charlie Puth, Sofia Vergara shows and more
May 2 (UPI) -- Roku Channel announced its 2023-24 slate on Tuesday. This includes returning shows and new ones from Charlie Puth, Sofia Vergara and more.
Miranda Otto, Guy Pearce run Australian cult in 'The Clearing'
TV // 1 day ago
Miranda Otto, Guy Pearce run Australian cult in 'The Clearing'
May 2 (UPI) -- Hulu released the trailer for "The Clearing" on Tuesday. The Australian cult drama starring Teresa Palmer, Miranda Otto and Guy Pearce premieres May 24.
'Simpsons' short 'Rogue Not Quite One' coming to Disney+ on Star Wars Day
TV // 1 day ago
'Simpsons' short 'Rogue Not Quite One' coming to Disney+ on Star Wars Day
May 2 (UPI) -- "Maggie Simpson in 'Rogue Not Quite One,'" a new short from "The Simpsons," will premiere May 4 on Disney+ in honor of Star Wars Day.
'Based on a True Story' photos introduce Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina dark comedy
TV // 1 day ago
'Based on a True Story' photos introduce Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina dark comedy
May 2 (UPI) -- "Based on a True Story," a dark comedy thriller starring Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina and Tom Bateman, is coming to Peacock.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Maria Menounos shares pancreatic cancer diagnosis ahead of child's birth
Maria Menounos shares pancreatic cancer diagnosis ahead of child's birth
Emilio Estevez has plans for multiple 'Young Guns' sequels
Emilio Estevez has plans for multiple 'Young Guns' sequels
Emilio Estevez has pitch for how to reboot 'The Mighty Ducks'
Emilio Estevez has pitch for how to reboot 'The Mighty Ducks'
Hospitalized Jamie Foxx thanks fans for support
Hospitalized Jamie Foxx thanks fans for support
Judah Miller: 'Bupkis' is surreal exploration of Pete Davidson's absurd life
Judah Miller: 'Bupkis' is surreal exploration of Pete Davidson's absurd life
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement