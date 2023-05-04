Trending
May 4, 2023 / 11:36 AM

'One Piece' creator gives update on live-action series: 'We're in the final process'

By Annie Martin

May 4 (UPI) -- One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda says the live-action series at Netflix will be "setting sail very soon."

The 48-year-old manga artist gave an update on the project in a letter to fans published Thursday on the character Monkey D. Luffy's birthday.

Oda is working with Tomorrow Studios and Netflix on the live-action series. In his letter, he shared the challenges of working with partners from different cultures but said the project is on its way.

"Now, this might seem like it's coming out of nowhere but... we've been hard at work this entire time. And now, each and every entity involved is working in sync. We're finally here!!" Oda wrote.

"It was announced that the show will launch in 2023, but they've promised that we won't launch until I'm satisfied," he said.

Oda's One Piece manga series first debuted in 1997. The manga has since inspired a media franchise that includes an anime series, animated feature films and a series of video games.

The series follows Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates crew as they search for the mythical treasure known as "One Piece."

"The entire cast and crew, spanning various countries, are brimming with love for One Piece!! They're burning with passion, and I've reminded everyone involved that this should be fun," Oda wrote.

"We're in the final process! Right now! Of finishing all 8 episodes!" he said. "We'll be setting sail very soon!!"

The One Piece live-action series was announced in January. Iñaki Godoy will play Luffy, with the cast to also include Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson and Taz Skylar.

Godoy shared a video in February before starting filming on the show.

