Nick Cannon to guest host 'Beat Shazam' amid Jamie Foxx's hospitalization

Nick Cannon will fill in for Jamie Foxx on the Fox series "Beat Shazam" due to Foxx's hospitalization. File Photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Nick Cannon will guest host Beat Shazam amid Jamie Foxx's ongoing hospitalization. TMZ reported Wednesday that Cannon will fill in for Foxx in Season 6 of the Fox game show. Advertisement

A spokesperson for Beat Shazam confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Cannon will appear as a guest host in the new season.

Deadline also reported the news.

In addition, TMZ said Kelly Osbourne will serve as a guest DJ. Osbourne will temporarily replace Foxx's daughter Corinne Foxx, who is on a leave of absence to help with Foxx's recovery.

Corinne Foxx announced April 12 that Foxx was hospitalized for a "medical complication."

Actor and comedian Martin Lawrence gave an update at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony April 20, telling Extra that Foxx was "doing better."

Beat Shazam is game show featuring two teams as they compete to identify hit songs. The winning team then faces off against the song identification app Shazam.

Foxx has hosted and executive produced the series since its premiere in 2017.

Season 6 will premiere May 23 on Fox.